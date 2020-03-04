Your daily horoscope: March 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury and Venus combine on your birthday in a way that will help you to find your voice, but that does not mean you can just start talking or singing or preaching without further thought. Whatever your message may be, love must be at the heart of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may believe that if you were in a different place, with a different group of people, life would be fun again, but it isn’t true. You should by now by aware that it’s who you are that matters, not where you are. Act on that fact.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get advice from each and every direction today, and if you are smart you will ignore it all. You don’t need the world and its dog telling you what to do, you just need to listen to, and act on, what your inner voice whispers.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You want to change all manner of things about your lifestyle but if those changes are going to impact on other people in any way then you must expect some serious opposition. Remember, it’s not just about you, it’s also about those you love most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Can you find a way to get something positive out of something negative? You can if you are smart and fearless. Just because one thing has gone wrong does not mean everything else will go wrong. Try thinking a bit more creatively today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s quite possible that you could make some serious money between now and the weekend, but you also need to be aware that you could lose some serious money if you allow the impulsive side of your nature to get the upper hand. Common sense is a must.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury slips back into the work area of your chart today you may have to redo something you thought was done and dusted. Obviously, you did not make as good a job of it as you thought you did. This time though you will get it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to worry too much about your well-being today, because if you allow negative thoughts to creep in there could be a knock-on effect on other levels. Act as if everything in your life is not just fine but fantastic – and chances are it will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to convert people who approach life from a different angle to you. Why would you want to do so anyway? One of the fun things about human beings is that we are all so very different. Find delight in that fact, don’t dread it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be upbeat over the next 24 hours. Don’t let your fears get the better of you. Also, while it may be fun to pretend that you can see what is going to happen next in the world, it might be wise not to bet your hard-earned cash on it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next few days could be a bit frustrating as you struggle to make sense of events that have caught you by surprise. What you need to understand is that everything – yes, everything – fits into the cosmic plan in some way. Act on that understanding and be happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A gamble of some kind could pay off, but it could also go wrong and cost you a pretty penny. Now that you are aware of that fact you will hopefully keep most of your cash in your pocket. Set a limit on what you can afford to risk.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to build a better future is to learn the lessons of the past, and that is as true for you personally as it is for the world at large. Ask yourself: what are you still doing that experience has taught you is never likely to work?

