 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: March 4

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel that you need to work more on your own this year then start doing the things that will enable that to happen. You don’t have to break with friends and co-workers but you do have to put some distance between you. Be your own boss.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in an extremely sociable mood today and won’t be happy unless you can get together with as wide a range of people as possible, ideally in the real world but, if not, on social media. A word of warning: don’t be too forceful verbally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although Mars leaves your sign today your energy levels will remain high and you will still be able to get plenty done. What you may find, however, is that things that came easily to you in the past will now need to be dealt with more carefully.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars moves into your sign today, where it remains until the latter part of April, so set your sights high and refuse to believe that there are things you cannot do. You will be a lot more active and ambitious from now on and that’s a good thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There my be a thousand and one things you want to change in your world but the fact is you can only change one thing at a time, so get your thoughts in order, draw up a ‘to do’ list, then get started. Small steps lead to big achievements.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life is too short to worry about what other people think about what you are up to, so get on with it and pay no attention to any dissatisfied chatter you might hear in the background. They don’t really care about you, they’re just jealous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s quite likely that you will come up against someone who pulls rank on you today. Don’t be intimidated and don’t let them divert you from what you are doing. If you know you are on the right track – and you do – there is no reason to change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may get more than you bargained for today but it won’t be a problem. As Mars moves into your fellow Air sign of Gemini you will feel the need to be challenged and not only will you pass that challenge but you will make it look easy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can’t bear it when people keep secrets from you and that could cause problems today as friends and loves ones clearly don’t want you to know what they are up to. Maybe it’s because you have been too critical of them in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Mars moving into your opposite sign of Gemini today you must expect some of the people you deal with to be more assertive than usual. But if they think they can push you around they are in for a shock. You’re the one who does the pushing!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Rise to whatever challenges come your way and show the world you are capable of dealing with a wide range of situations. On the work front, especially, your ability to think under pressure and adapt quickly will do your reputation no harm at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There must be no half measures today: go all out to demonstrate that your big ideas can and will be translated into big achievements. Creative and artistic activities are under excellent stars, so ignore the critics and do what feels right to you personally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get too possessive about people or things over the next 24 hours. The planets warn that the more you try to hold on to something, or someone, the more likely it is you will lose it, or them. A light touch is usually the best touch.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies