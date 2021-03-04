Your daily horoscope: March 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel that you need to work more on your own this year then start doing the things that will enable that to happen. You don’t have to break with friends and co-workers but you do have to put some distance between you. Be your own boss.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in an extremely sociable mood today and won’t be happy unless you can get together with as wide a range of people as possible, ideally in the real world but, if not, on social media. A word of warning: don’t be too forceful verbally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although Mars leaves your sign today your energy levels will remain high and you will still be able to get plenty done. What you may find, however, is that things that came easily to you in the past will now need to be dealt with more carefully.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars moves into your sign today, where it remains until the latter part of April, so set your sights high and refuse to believe that there are things you cannot do. You will be a lot more active and ambitious from now on and that’s a good thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There my be a thousand and one things you want to change in your world but the fact is you can only change one thing at a time, so get your thoughts in order, draw up a ‘to do’ list, then get started. Small steps lead to big achievements.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life is too short to worry about what other people think about what you are up to, so get on with it and pay no attention to any dissatisfied chatter you might hear in the background. They don’t really care about you, they’re just jealous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s quite likely that you will come up against someone who pulls rank on you today. Don’t be intimidated and don’t let them divert you from what you are doing. If you know you are on the right track – and you do – there is no reason to change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may get more than you bargained for today but it won’t be a problem. As Mars moves into your fellow Air sign of Gemini you will feel the need to be challenged and not only will you pass that challenge but you will make it look easy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can’t bear it when people keep secrets from you and that could cause problems today as friends and loves ones clearly don’t want you to know what they are up to. Maybe it’s because you have been too critical of them in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Mars moving into your opposite sign of Gemini today you must expect some of the people you deal with to be more assertive than usual. But if they think they can push you around they are in for a shock. You’re the one who does the pushing!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Rise to whatever challenges come your way and show the world you are capable of dealing with a wide range of situations. On the work front, especially, your ability to think under pressure and adapt quickly will do your reputation no harm at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There must be no half measures today: go all out to demonstrate that your big ideas can and will be translated into big achievements. Creative and artistic activities are under excellent stars, so ignore the critics and do what feels right to you personally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get too possessive about people or things over the next 24 hours. The planets warn that the more you try to hold on to something, or someone, the more likely it is you will lose it, or them. A light touch is usually the best touch.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com