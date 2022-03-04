Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to improve yourself on every level will arrive thick and fast over the coming year and the only real problem you will have is choosing between them. Material success is yours if you want it but what about your spiritual goals?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to stick to tried and trusted ways of doing things today. As one of the more adventurous signs of the zodiac you tend to do best when you give yourself permission to take a risk or two – but not three or four!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ability to look ahead and see where trouble is brewing will give you an advantage over your rivals today. At the very least it will put you in a good position to win a debate that others thought might be too much for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

How can you know that what a colleague or business partner is telling you is the truth? The fact is you cannot, so be sure to demand proof each and every time they make a claim. They don’t always know better than you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because there are so many interesting things going on in the world outside your door it may be hard to focus on what is happening closer to home. But focus you must because if you don’t it could put pressure on an important relationship.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Give some serious thought to your long-term aims over the next 24 hours and be ready to start moving in a radically new direction. Above all, don’t let other people nudge you towards a path you have no real interest in following.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that friends and colleagues see the bigger picture better than you do at the moment, so listen to what they have to say and don’t be afraid to let them set the agenda. Use their insights to inspire your own ambitions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Consider your options carefully today, then act swiftly and decisively over the weekend when Venus, your ruler, and Mars, planet of energy, align in your favor. Creatively and romantically this could be the best time of the year so far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time getting advice from other people today – you know what needs to be done, so trust your instincts and let them guide you to success. Not everyone will approve of your actions but that won’t bother you in the slightest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’re not a worrier by nature but there will be times over the next 24 hours when you wonder if maybe you have taken a wrong turning. Even if you have the universe will guide you back in the right direction, so don’t fret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have an uncanny ability to know, without understanding how or why, when others are lying to you and you will need to call on that talent today. The more others try to bamboozle you with facts and figures the less you should trust them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have wanted for weeks, months, maybe even years will be offered to you over the next few days and you won’t be slow in accepting. Don’t keep the good news to yourself, share it with loved ones so they can rejoice with you too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your powers of persuasion are so far off the scale now that if you were to ask for the Earth you would probably get it. You don’t have to set your sights that high, of course, but you should certainly request something that others can’t have.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com