Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will move fast this year and you will come up with some wonderful ideas. The only danger is that once you have set a course you will be too inflexible to change if the need arises. Allow yourself some wiggle room, both at home and at work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The facts may be telling you one thing but if your instincts point you in a different direction that is the way you must go. Also, be wary of people who label themselves as “experts”, especially if they stand to make a profit from their advice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others complain about what you are doing this weekend the more you will do it. They should, of course, know that you are not the sort of person who changes your ways just because others demand it of you. You’re far too stubborn for that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you say or do over the next 48 hours will come as a shock to some people but those who know you well won’t be in the least bit surprised. You hate being predictable and enjoy making changes that shake things up a bit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are advised to take nothing too seriously. These may be anxious times but if you stand back from what’s going on around you and see it from a broader perspective you will understand there is precious little worth getting worked up about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be the sort who makes up your mind quickly and acts on what you decide but not everyone is as focused as you, so make allowances for those who can’t get their act together. It may not be easy but it will pay you to be patient.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you approach what you have to do this weekend with energy and enthusiasm you will make such a good job of it that employers and other important people will praise you to the skies. Once you have started on a task you must go all the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not everything you try over the next 48 hours will work out the way you expected but even when you have to amend your plans you will still be moving in roughly the right direction, so keep at it and don’t allow your spirits to sag.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or work colleague may not be lying to you as such but the planets warn they won’t be giving you all the information you need to make a reasoned decision this weekend. Fortunately, you are smart enough to fill in the missing pieces.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Forget about all the little things that are going on around you and focus instead on the one big thing that demands your full attention. These are serious times and you cannot afford to waste your energy on people whose outlook on life seems so trivial.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you say things this weekend that are designed merely to get a reaction you may find yourself on the receiving end of the kind of criticism that can have an adverse effect on your reputation. It may be best to say nothing at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are not the sort to turn friends and relatives away when they come to you for support and you could find yourself inundated with appeals for assistance this weekend. Would it hurt to suggest they start taking more responsibility for themselves?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be inclined to let friends and family members know some of your innermost thoughts this weekend but the planets warn that may not be such a good idea. It’s unlikely they will be able to keep what you tell them a secret.

