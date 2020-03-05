Your daily horoscope: March 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life is supposed to be fun, and if it isn’t then you must make changes. What needs to change most is your outlook. Focus your mind only on the things that please you and ruthlessly ignore the things that upset you. Love and laughter are really all you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What went wrong recently was just a minor setback, nothing more, so stop obsessing about it and move your mind on to more positive things. Whatever it was that life took away from you will be given back many times over in the weeks to come.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign you need to sit back, relax and consider how you can make your life more effortless and enjoyable. Also, don’t neglect to dream about what kind of future you desire – because dreams do come true.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a work colleague or business associate insists that you need to sign up to a deal soon or miss out altogether, tell them you are happy to give it a miss. Your sixth sense tells you that they are trying to rush you for their benefit, not yours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A casual friendship could develop into something much deeper over the next few weeks. The strange thing is you don’t appear to have much in common, but your many differences somehow seem appealing to both of you. Attraction is a funny thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means do something outrageous today, but don’t forget that causes always have consequences. Whatever it is you start moving now you can be sure it will come back to you in some way later in the year. What goes around always comes around eventually.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This should be a wonderful day for friendships and affairs of the heart. The only problem is likely to be where to draw the line between the two. If you have feelings for someone you must not pretend they do not exist. Be open about the attraction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you once did a favour for wants to repay you for your kindness, and you should let them. You may not have done it with any thought of reward but now they are in a position to assist you there is no reason to turn them down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means tell someone you love where they have been going wrong, but be sure to wrap your words in sugar coating. Venus in the partnership area of your chart will help you get your point across without doing damage to their fragile ego.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to keep your nose to the grindstone all hours of the day. It’s okay to take a break now and again. The message of the stars now is that your physical, mental and emotional batteries are in desperate need of a recharge – so slow down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so you should find that even the most strenuous activities come more easily to you now. Don’t be tempted to take on any extra work though. Just do what you are already doing, only 10 times better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Chances are you will get a bit emotional today, but in a good way. On the home front, especially, you will be acutely aware of how much you depend on partners and loved ones and family members – and how much they appreciate you for who you are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to take life so seriously. The weekend is almost upon you and if you are smart you will be contacting friends and making plans. If you decide to travel then make sure you travel light. All you need to pack is your heart and a smile.

