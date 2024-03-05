Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others say you need to be cautious this year the more you must strike out in new directions. Those who are afraid to wander far from the route that has been mapped out for them rarely get anywhere worth going. You’re more adventurous than that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If what you hear today is not to your liking your first reaction will be to blame the messenger, but you need to stay calm and recognize that it’s not their fault. Find out who has really got it in for you and then confront them face-to-face.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Mars and Pluto moving through the career area of your chart you have rarely been so ambitious but you need to be aware that this combination can also make you dangerously impulsive. Make sure you know what you are getting yourself into!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you lose your self-control today you could find yourself yelling at someone whose opinions you disagree with, but you don’t have to be so aggressive. Strive to stay calm and try to accept that they are not being controversial for the fun of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have the power to force someone to do your bidding but the planets warn if you do then your relationship could go downhill so fast that it soon gets past the point of no return. Try turning on the charm instead. Co-operation will bring success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your opposite sign means you can afford to be a bit assertive in partnership situations but you also need to know where to draw the line. If you go too far today you could turn a good friend into a relentless enemy – and that’s your loss.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to believe that someone on the work front is out to get you but the planets offer no signs that they are plotting behind your back. Carry on as normal and don’t waste time and energy constantly looking over your shoulder, because there’s no one there.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A difference of opinion must not be allowed to get out of hand today. You should be mature enough to realize that you can disagree with friends and colleagues without them or you seeing it as a declaration of war. You still have so much in common.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you work or do business with is clearly dragging their feet and to say the least you are not amused. It may be no laughing matter but neither is it so serious that you can afford to let your frustration get the better of you. Lighten up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a new social opportunity looks inviting then don’t hold back, take the plunge and commit to enjoying yourself. Not everyone will approve of your carefree attitude but since when did what other people think bother you to any great extent?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be of the opinion that what a friend or colleague is suggesting sounds too good to be true but on this occasion it appears to be the kind of scheme that is guaranteed to succeed. Let go of the old ways and try something new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars and Pluto in your sign makes you hugely assertive but you need to make sure that does not tip over into outright aggression. You may be a force to be reckoned with but the planets warn there are even more powerful forces at work behind the scenes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you sit on the fence and watch the world go by today you may look back later on and wish you had been more proactive. The sun in your sign means you can afford to take a few risks leading up to the new moon on the 10th.

