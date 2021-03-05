Your daily horoscope: March 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have total and utter faith in your abilities and that faith will both guide and protect you over the coming 12 months. Try not to come across as arrogant though – make out you are humble and modest, even if you are secretly proud of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is very much on your side at the moment, which means that most things are possible if you desire them enough. So ask yourself: what is it you really, really want out of life? Identify it, then go get it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will come a time today when you have to be brutal with a friend or work colleague but you really have no choice in the matter. Let them know in no uncertain terms what they are doing wrong and why they need to get their act together.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever challenges come your way today and over the weekend you will deal with them with ease. You are in one of those moods when you want to be tested, when you want to pit your wits against the best – and be the best yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be a bit more assertive today and make sure people in positions of power know you are not the sort who can be kicked around. You don’t have to be rude about it but you do have to stand up for yourself, if only for your own self-respect.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Other people will want to take decisions for you today and if you are smart you will let it happen. A Mercury-Jupiter link in your opposite sign means they know what you need more than you know it yourself, so allow them to guide you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It does not matter what other people say can and cannot be done, what matters is that you know you own capabilities and listen only to your own inner voice. Friends and family members may mean well but you know yourself better than they do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need only to click your fingers today for people to come running, eager to do your bidding. Will it really be that easy? Yes, it will. The many favors you did for others in the past have been packaged together by the universe and sent back to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get through so much work today that some people may wonder if your energy is entirely natural. Of course it is. Scorpio is a sign that does nothing by halves. If a task is worth doing you will do it not just well but with excellence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Jupiter, your ruler, linked to Mercury in one of the more positive areas of your chart today your energy and enthusiasm will be an example to everyone. The word “cannot” does not exist in your vocabulary. Whatever it is, it can and it will get done.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be decisive over the next 24 hours, even if everyone around you is urging caution. Where money and property matters are concerned make sure you are the first one to react, because there will be no prizes for second place. Let your intuition guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter and Mercury join forces in your sign today, enabling you to see, in a matter of seconds, what is going on and what needs to be done about it. All of your senses will be super sharp, so trust them ahead of what other people tell you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be that the entire world is against you today but you won’t care one bit – in fact you will enjoy being an army of one. You may not be able to explain why you are right and everyone else is wrong but you know it’s true.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com