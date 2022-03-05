Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will boost your self-belief to levels you may not have experienced before. If you can combine a heightened level confidence with common sense over the coming year then the world truly will be your playground!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make an effort to get along with partners and colleagues this weekend. You don’t have to be their best-ever buddy but if you want to see progress in matters you are working on together you must disguise your more negative feelings.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you look ahead over the next 48 hours the more likely it is you will taste success later in the year. And don’t try to do it all yourself. Jupiter in the friendship area of your chart means teamwork is the way to go.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Jupiter’s influence in the career area of your chart makes it easy for you to engage with all sorts of people, a skill you must make the most of. Employers and other authority figures will be mightily impressed by your can-do attitude.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be struggling to understand why certain events have occurred but as you have benefited from recent changes does it really matter? The universe is very much on your side this weekend, so try thinking less and acting more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At the moment you can walk away from a partnership of some kind any time you wish – and they can walk away from you – but if you want it to be a long-term success you need to make a firm commitment. Make it right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to get along with people over the next 48 hours the rewards could be staggering. Jupiter’s influence in your opposite sign means you are everybody’s flavor of the month at the moment. Make that work for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop wasting time regretting the opportunities you missed and keep your eyes and ears open for new ones this weekend. On the work front, especially, events you had no idea were about to occur will open a pathway to long-term success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point getting angry or upset with people who have let you down. Instead, push your personal feelings to one side and focus on creating your own opportunities. The sun and Jupiter in Pisces make all things possible for you now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be more decisive on the home front. If you leave it to partners and loved ones to lead the way you may end up going nowhere and regretting you ever asked them to take control. Do what needs to be done and do it now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to make a name for yourself, personally and professionally, then you must get out into the world and take part in the great game called life. Don’t just think in terms of winning and losing, think also in terms of having fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new beginning is coming, you can feel it in your bones, and what occurs over the next 48 hours will encourage you to believe that this new beginning is something you should eagerly embrace. Run towards your fate, not away from it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun and Jupiter in your sign will help turn negative events in your favour over the next 48 hours. Look beyond short-term setbacks and see how the bigger picture is taking shape. A place in that picture had been reserved specially for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com