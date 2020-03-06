Your daily horoscope: March 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Success is there for the taking – all you have to do is seize the opportunities that will be put in front of you. Don’t make too big a deal of your ambitions though. Enjoy what you achieve but remember that the truly important things are rarely material in nature.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend or family member will give you some advice today, and you probably won’t much like it. Like it or not you would be wise to listen and learn. The simple fact is they don’t want you to make the kind of mistakes that they made.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do you follow someone’s advice just because they occupy a higher professional position? No you do not. You follow it if you think it is the right thing to do. If you don’t think it is the right thing to do then you have every right to ignore it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You like to give people the benefit of the doubt but today your patience will be stretched to breaking point. If someone who should know better pushes you too far you won’t hesitate to react forcefully and firmly. It won’t be something they forget in a hurry.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s move through the sympathetic sign of Pisces at this time of year puts you in an excellent mood. It also reminds you of places you visited in the past and enjoyed. If you’ve still got some vacation to take you might like to book it now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have been entrusted with a secret then you must keep it to yourself. If you let too many people in on what is going on it will dilute the effect and maybe even damage your bargaining position. Remember, knowledge is power, and money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been asking a lot of questions lately but have not got much in the way of sensible answers. Maybe you should turn the situation on its head and decide you don’t want to know why certain things are occurring. Maybe ignorance really is bliss.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you work with is being assertive to a degree that you find a bit intimidating and you must let them know you are none too happy about it. Confront them using your Libran diplomatic skills, so they don’t see it as a challenge. Soft words turn away wrath.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are so full of energy at the moment that you feel as if you might explode. Find ways to use that energy for positive things, especially things of a creative or artistic nature. The world is what you make of it Scorpio. Make it a masterpiece.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You love helping people, and people love being helped, but you also need to learn when to back off and let others do things for themselves. If a friend signals that they want to do something their way today then you must accept that. Go and help someone else.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your life is so busy at the moment, at home and at work, that it’s a wonder you find time to rest. But you must, or your body will suffer and so will your mind. You may be tough Capricorn but you still need to get your beauty sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no such thing as a free lunch and if you are given something “for free” today you must assume that at some point in the future you will be expected to give something in return. Don’t worry, you won’t lose out. On balance you may even gain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t need anyone to tell you that this is your time of year – you can feel it in your bones. And where feelings are concerned no one comes close to Pisces in knowing what needs to be done. That’s why so many people are attracted to you now!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com