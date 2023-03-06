Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of changes planet Uranus on your birthday means you will encounter some unusual events over the coming year, and some unusual people too. Don’t be too fixed in your opinions – what a boring world it would be if everyone agreed about everything.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more some people try to make you conform to their standards today the more you will fight them and rightly so. Today’s sun-Uranus link means you are under no obligation to follow the crowd – in fact you will achieve more if you blaze your own trail.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This could be a day to remember where creative activities are concerned, so ignore those who say you are aiming too high and believe you have what it takes to be the best. Unless you challenge yourself you won’t know what you are capable of.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if a friend or colleague has let you down badly it is very much in your interests to forgive and forget and move forward together. They will be grateful that you don’t hold a grudge and will repay your goodwill many times over.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you are trying too hard and need to relax into what you are working on. Let life come to you today and ignore any problems you may encounter – tomorrow’s full moon will most likely sort them out for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are the sort of Leo who enjoys spending money you could go on a spree today and then regret it tomorrow when you realize how much you have wasted on purchases that serve no purpose. The cash in your pocket must stay in your pocket.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Things could get a bit emotional over the next two or three days, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens you won’t go over the top. Both at home and at work you must constantly remind yourself that life is not supposed to be a chore.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point getting upset about matters you cannot control. The approaching full moon is sure to make any problems you encounter seem bigger than they are actually are, so slow down, calm down and don’t let anyone or anything get under your skin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s sun-Uranus link is a cosmic invitation to step out of the shadows and show the world who you are and what you can do. You may be a creature of habit but this is one of those occasions when a more adventurous approach is a must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be of the opinion that someone has got it in for you, and maybe they have, but there is precious little they can do to hurt you, so don’t be afraid to take them on. They’re more scared of you than you need be of them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs over the next few days will be challenging for some people but an opportunity for you. Don’t allow your thinking to be limited by what you have done, or not done, in the past – you have what it takes to do something amazing right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family and financial matters will take centre stage over the next 24 hours and you may need to read the riot act to someone who seems to believe you will flash the cash just because they ask you to. Let them know you don’t respond to greed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching full moon in your opposite sign will help clear the air and make sure that any bad feelings there may be between you and your colleagues is resolved once and for all. Protect your interests but recognize that others have interests too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com