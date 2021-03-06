Your daily horoscope: March 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not be afraid of trying new things and considering new ideas. Make a point of doing something you have never done before each and every day over the coming 12 months. It may change you in ways you did not expect.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much (if at all) about everyday chores this weekend. There are so many interesting things going on in the world around you that it would be a crime to waste your time on petty things. That goes for petty people too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to start something new this weekend, but is that really such a great idea? The planets suggest it might be smarter to wait and see what changes come about early next week. You may find you don’t have time to start something new.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to overdo it this weekend. Now that Mars is moving through your sign you probably think you can take on the world and win, but the relevant question is: why would you want to? Co-operation will get more done than competition.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There may be something you have to take care of this weekend that you don’t want to do, but being the conscientious Cancer you are you will knuckle down and get it done to the best of your considerable abilities. The universe will thank you for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you speak without thinking this weekend you may well say something that provokes an uproar, especially among those who believe certain issues should never be mentioned. That’s good. It’s one of your tasks in life to be a catalyst for change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even if you are the sort of Virgo who prefers to keep a low profile you will be in the public eye over the next 48 hours, so prepare to be scrutinized and questioned. You may not enjoy the experience but you will most likely learn something from it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means be outspoken this weekend but expect a backlash too. Whatever you have to say it is sure to rub someone the wrong way and that someone is sure to hit back. Make sure you’re in the right before telling others where they’ve gone wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you can be a bit too intense for your own good and the planets warn if you focus all your attention in a single direction now you could miss other equally important matters that are going on in the world around you. Broaden your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in your opposite sign makes it easy to fall out with people but it also helps you get along with individuals who, like you, are very self-willed. Come together to form partnerships that benefit you both, then go your own way again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a task you have been putting off in the hope that someone else might do it for you but now it is clear that you are going to have to knuckle down and get it sorted yourself. Do so willingly and with a smile on your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Most things will come easy to you now but you must not use that as an excuse to sit back and put in only a minimal amount of effort. Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart means you can, if you push yourself, achieve something memorable.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need to sort out a family issue, or even a crisis, this is the time to get everyone together and discuss what needs to be done. You must – repeat, must – control your emotions. Situations like this call for logic, not histrionics!

