Your daily horoscope: March 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means stand up for yourself. By all means fight for what you believe. But try not to make each and every issue a battle that must be won. You will accomplish so much more if you play the game of life with a smile on your face.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that if you let your imagination run away with you this weekend you could end up believing all sorts of weird and wonderful things – none of which are remotely true. Keep your feet on the ground Aries, and your head out of the clouds.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever you ask for now you will most likely get, but having got it you may then decide you don’t want it after all. Which could be a problem if those who gave it to you decide they don’t want it back again. You could be stuck with it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are some powerful emotions flying about at the moment and if you are smart you will keep your head down, making it less likely those emotions will be aimed in your direction. Don’t answer back if people say things you don’t agree with – that’s asking for trouble.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means speak your mind over the next 48 hours, but be aware there could be a backlash. If you want to avoid an unnecessary war of words you would be wise to keep your more outrageous thoughts to yourself, for the time being at least.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to splash the cash this weekend but chances are that once you start you won’t be able to stop, so think twice before reaching for your purse. Do you really need to add to the long list of items you already possess? Of course not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What occurs over the next 24 hours could come as a bit of a shock, especially if you have been strolling along without a care in the world. In future, pay more attention to what is going on around you – then you will be more prepared for surprises.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your instincts tell you that what you see or hear this weekend is only part of the story then you should probably hold back from getting involved. Remember, the best way to get out of trouble is to not get into it in the first place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Most of the planets are aligned in your favour at the moment, so by all means take a few risks and see where they take you. Even when things go wrong they will still somehow go right, so what have you got to lose? Make life an adventure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a friend or colleague asks you to undertake a task you fear may be too much for you then you must tell them that you won’t be able to do it. The most important thing Sag is that you know your limits. Make sure others know them too.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your guardian angel seems to be extra busy of late, keeping you from making wrong moves and silly mistakes. However, if you push your luck too far over the next 48 hours they may not be able to save you, so be sensible and watch your step.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may come into money this weekend, but if you do you will probably spend it straight away. A better option would be to hand at least some of it to a friend or family member who is in a bit of financial trouble. That’s money well spent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s link to Neptune in your sign this weekend will help you understand why certain people act in ways that are not good for them, and not good for other people either. And once you understand you will be better placed to help them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com