Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will be challenging but there will also be many opportunities to grow mentally and emotionally. A year from now you will look back and see how much of a better person you have become … and you’re already one of life’s nice people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Both your work and your well-being are under challenging stars at the moment, so resist the urge to push yourself harder than ever and give yourself a much-needed break instead. Colleagues may complain but they cannot force you to overdo it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you act on a hunch over the next 24 hours you may discover something that makes you aware of a number of new possibilities. Saturn’s change of sign will encourage you to focus on a joint project that is liable to transform your existence.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A full moon in the domestic area of your chart means there are sure to be one or two emotional ups and downs today. Try to recognize that no matter what might be said it’s highly unlikely that loved ones mean a word of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Travel and social activities may be subject to delay or even cancellation today, so promise yourself that you won’t get angry if you have to change your plans. The good news is you may actually be relieved you don’t have to be on the move.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something of a creative nature that you start work on today could make you a lot of money but you must make sure your heart is in it – don’t just do it for the extra cash. If the passion isn’t there you’ll struggle to do quality work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Relationships of all kinds are under challenging stars and as Saturn moves into the partnership area of you chart you must be on your best behaviour. Both at home and at work you won’t be allowed to get away with giving less than 100 per cent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s full moon in the most sensitive area of your chart may undermine your confidence but it is only a passing phase, so stay strong. Looking back, you may wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about so many trivial things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Saturn moves into the most creative area of your chart today you could face a setback of some kind, so stay sharp both at home and at work and keep telling yourself it will work out for the best in the end. Somehow it always does.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you have been working on for several months has reached the stage where you must either commit to it or cut your losses and call it a day. It’s not like you to give in so easily, so keep at it – it can still be a success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

News from afar may cause you some alarm today but think carefully before you react. Once you look into the situation you will realize it’s not such a big deal after all. Some people enjoy making a drama out of a crisis – don’t be one of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more someone tries to persuade you that their latest big idea is a guaranteed money-spinner, and that you really ought to be in on it, the faster you must run away from them. They are either crooked or don’t know what they are talking about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A full moon in your opposite sign means partners and colleagues will get hugely over-emotional today but as Saturn is moving into your sign that won’t affect you one little bit. There’s no way you will allow your feelings to get the better of you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com