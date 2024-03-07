Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you allow your mind to consider new possibilities then the coming 12 months could turn out to be hugely productive. While others are worrying that the pace of change is too fast you will be taking advantage of an exciting new wave of innovations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The doubters may be of the opinion that a task is going to be too much for you but you won’t allow such defeatist talk to take root in your mind. Steer clear of people who clearly want you to fail. You can laugh in their faces later on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more the doom-mongers say the world is going to rack and ruin the more you must keep doing the things that will prove them wrong. You are more likely to be successful if you fix a smile to your face – it’s remarkable how much that can help.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

One or two minor things may have gone wrong of late but you are still on the right course and still making progress. There will be signs today that your efforts are beginning to have the desired effect and that’s good news for you and for everyone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The time has come to patch up a relationship that for some reason has been heading downhill of late. The planets warn if you leave it much longer it may be too late, so get together again and remind each other why you have always been friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Money matters should go well for you over the next few days and by the time the moon is new in the wealth area of your chart at the weekend you will wonder why you worried so much about your finances. Keep smiling and keep earning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be modest and unassuming by nature but you need to sell your ideas to those who can help bring your plans to life. The good news is you know what must be done to impress people in positions of power and influence. Start doing it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that there is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it. On the work front especially you will find reserves of both energy and inspiration that lift your efforts above and beyond what your rivals can offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Strive to be on good terms with everyone today but don’t take it to extremes. If one particular person seems determined to rub you up the wrong way then you will have no choice but to come down on them hard. It’s their fault and their loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means use your way with words to get what you desire today but don’t go too far and make claims that are clearly not true. The people you are dealing with are anything but stupid and they will easily see through your more outrageous claims.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want other people to believe in you then you must believe in yourself to begin with. Whatever doubts you may be having about your current enterprise you need to pretend they do not exist. Always act as if you are in total control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t sit around waiting for the world to beat a path to your door because that is unlikely to happen. Instead, get out there and make your presence felt, especially on the work front where your professional attitude will impress even your rivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Dare to believe you can have it all and keep telling those who doubt you that your potential is not just good but great. The universe is very much on your side at the moment Pisces, so reach out and take whatever it is you desire.

