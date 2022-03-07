Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The world you experience on a daily basis is a reflection of the thoughts and feelings that flow through your head and your heart. Tell yourself on your birthday, and every day from now on, that life is good and about to get even better – and it will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be of the opinion that a friend is keeping something from you and it’s eating you up to think you’re the only one not in the know. Most likely they are just having a bit of fun at your expense. They know how your minds works.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make it your aim over the next few days to get more involved in group activities. This is no time to play the lone wolf and go your own way, it’s time to show your leadership qualities, of which you have plenty. Trust yourself to do the right thing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will come face-to-face with a situation you would prefer to avoid today but the circumstances are such that you’ll have no choice but to take the initiative and strive to turn the poor hand the universe has played you into a good one.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t just think about changing your life for the better, do things that will make that happen. At this time of year your intentions have a great deal of power, maybe more than you realize, so set yourself goals that seem challenging – you’ll reach them with ease.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may feel a bit hard done by at the moment, having been left out of social and professional activities you were hoping to take part in, but don’t waste time brooding about it. A positive outlook will make all the difference over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need other people to tell you how special you are, you are well aware of your own worth, but they will tell you anyway and you’ll secretly enjoy it. Self-image is everything and the image you have of yourself now is of a serious mover and shaker.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t be afraid to rearrange your work schedule so you have more time for the things that matter to you personally. If you let employers and colleagues tell you what to do the next 24 hours will be all work and no play, and that’s not good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have total and utter self-belief and with so many positive cosmic influences working in your favor at the moment that confidence won’t be fading any time soon. Nothing will be beyond you over the next few days, so long as you want it enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Changes you made around the turn of the year should make it easier for you to cope with upheavals on the home front this week. Try to stay on good terms with loved ones and relatives but don’t betray your principles just to please them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your communication skills are sharp at the moment and later in the week, when Mercury changes signs, they will get sharper still. Try to recognize though that not everyone can be on the same high level as you. Make allowances for slower minds and twisted tongues!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to be in one of your all-or-nothing moods at the moment and while it’s unlikely to do any harm today it could create problems for you later in the week. Try to be a bit more flexible. Bend a little so no one can break you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be and should be an extremely good week for you. With the sun, Jupiter and Neptune, your ruler, all moving through your sign it will feel as if the universe is effortlessly guiding you. Sit back and let it happen. Enjoy the ride.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com