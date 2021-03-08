Your daily horoscope: March 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are not the sort to take advice from people who are not qualified to give it and that trait could save you repeatedly over the coming year. As a general rule of thumb the more others try to turn your head the more you should keep looking ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ll get plenty of advice from partners and loved ones as the new week begins but is any of it worth listening to? Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts and let your inner voice come through and guide you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to prove yourself Taurus, no matter how much certain people may question your courage or credentials. Few signs are as in touch with who they really are than yours, so be who you are and do what you do to the best of your abilities.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn there is something you have missed, a small but important detail that could lead to a major mistake if you allow it to go undealt with. Take your focus off the bigger picture today and expand your outlook to include the wider world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Can you trust what your inner voice tells you? Yes you can, so listen to it and let it guide you in the right direction. Other people will give you conflicting advice today but you must ignore it all. You already know what needs to be done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you understand what’s going on but there’s still a lot you don’t know, so don’t jump to conclusions. As far as current events are concerned seeing is not the same as believing. Lie low for a few days and then take another look.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you believe you can trust will make what seems like a reasonable suggestion today, but if you act too quickly on what they say you may come to regret it. They’re probably not trying to trick you as such but they may have been tricked by someone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Honesty is always a good quality but today it is essential, especially when dealing with people in positions of power. No matter how carefully you construct your lies there is no doubt at all they will be found out, so stick with the truth all the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know you are capable of so much more but for some reason you have been holding back from taking on the big objectives, the big targets. That needs to change as from today. Set goals that really challenge you – then show the world what you’re made of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have a head full of brilliant ideas at the moment but you are strongly advised to keep them to yourself for the time being. If you reveal them too quickly you could find that your rivals steal some of them from you. Don’t let that happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you look at what happens logically today then you won’t go far wrong. If, however, you let your emotions take control you will make one misstep after another and end up completely lost. Common sense should tell you to sit tight for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You’ve had some pretty outrageous ideas of late, even by your far out and fantastic standards, but you are advised not to act on any of them just yet. Later in the week some, though maybe not all, of those ideas will have mellowed quite a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your thoughts will be all over the place today, so resist the urge to take big decisions and give your mind the time it needs to find its equilibrium again. Despite what others may tell you it’s quite safe to sit back and give your head a rest.

