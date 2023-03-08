Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be attracted to people who are in some way out of the ordinary over the next 12 months, and they will be attracted to you because they see you the same way. Together you will take great strides in finding out what life is about.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You cannot afford to let anyone take liberties today. If you allow a friend or colleague to get away with a small transgression it won’t be long before they are making big ones, at your expense. Protect your interests. Cause a scene if you have to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you have strong opinions on just about everything but you need to recognize that other people have strong views too and if you don’t take them into consideration today then a major falling-out may occur.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world at large will encourage you to seek out opportunities for advancement. Look at each new person you encounter as a potential partner rather than a dangerous rival.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let your imagination off the leash today it could lead you in some interesting new directions. You won’t find it hard to see opportunities, in fact your hyperactive mind will notice links and connections way before anyone else does.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Expect a nice surprise, or two or three, over the next 24 hours. It’s not every day that Lady Luck smiles on you to this extent, so make the most of it and make a point of sharing your good fortune with friends and loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to push a project through to a swift conclusion so you can move on to something else but the planets urge you to think again. Take your time and make a good job of it so you can look back on it later with pride.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you are motivated by a desire to do good in the world rather than a craving for success of a material nature. Libra is the sign of partnerships, so join with like-minded people today and do something amazing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart may encourage you to believe you can do as you please but Saturn’s influence will remind you that even a Scorpio must play by the rules. Learn that lesson the easy way rather than the hard way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Are you being nice to someone because you genuinely care for them, or is it because you think you may get something of material value out of your friendship? If it’s the latter you need to adjust your way of thinking. They don’t exist for your benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Go out and enjoy yourself today. Laugh and sing and have a good time. And if anyone tries to make you feel guilty for having fun while others are suffering tell them to get lost. A smile does more good in the world than a frown.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will go out of your way to help other people over the next 24 hours but you must also be aware that some of those people won’t hesitate to take advantage of your generous nature. Being of service does not mean you have to be a fool.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know what you want, you know where to get it and you know that if you believe in yourself no force on Earth can stop you from reaching your goal. So what are you waiting for? Start changing your life for the better today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com