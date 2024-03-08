Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Before making any major decisions this year you must quiet your mind and ask your inner voice to guide you. Rarely has the deeper, truer part of your nature been so close to the surface and rarely have you been closer to finding the peace that you crave.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you are close to emotionally will do or say something that surprises you over the next 24 hours but if you had been paying more attention you would have seen it coming weeks back. Pay attention now so you don’t miss what they say or do next.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Friends and loved ones will treat you like royalty today. What are they up to? What are they after? A more appropriate question would be, why are you so suspicious of their motives? Maybe they just like you and want to please you!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Neptune today, which among other things will give you the chance to indulge your imagination and see what it comes up with. Creative activities will go well and could make you some much-needed extra cash.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are the sort of Cancer who enjoys surprises then you will be delighted today as a loved one does something that reminds you just how much they care for you. Why don’t you do something that shows how much you care for them in return?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets someone you think of as a friend, or at least a friendly acquaintance, is really a secret rival and what occurs today means you can no longer deny that fact. Keep your guard up and always put your own interests first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A Mercury-Neptune union in the partnership area of your chart will bring you into contact with someone whose outlook on life you admire so much that you wish you could be like them. Don’t get carried away. You are who you are for a good cosmic reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is the perfect time to break free of routines and habits that have been holding you back from expressing your full creativity. Don’t waste time worrying what other people might think of your actions – their opinions must not be allowed to restrict you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most creative area of your chart makes this a great day to try out new things, both in your personal life and in your work. Ignore the limits you have imposed on yourself and let your sense of adventure guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A matter that has been causing you sleepless nights will take a turn for the better over the next 24 hours and looking back from later in the month you will realize it was never worth getting worked up. A positive outlook on life is an absolute must.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will not only encourage you to do more with your life but will suggest practical ways to get out of the rut you’ve been in. More importantly, they will remind you that success is first and foremost a state of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you like to know what is up ahead and don’t take kindly to colleagues who change plans at the last minute. Too bad. What occurs today will leave you with no option but to learn to be less rigid in your thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mind planet Mercury links with your ruler Neptune in your own sign today, making this one of the very best days of the year to expand your awareness and embrace the fact that so much more is possible. Life is an adventure or it is nothing.

