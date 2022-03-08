Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side over the coming 12 months. The more you open up to people about what you think and how you feel the more the universe will open up to you and guide you in the direction of bigger and better things.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to get cross with yourself, or with friends and colleagues, if you can’t find ways to turn ideas into actions. Until the sun enters your sign on the 20th you should keep a low profile and let others make the running, while learning from their mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be sick of explaining how to do things to those whose minds cannot move as fast as your own but don’t get too impatient. Teach them in simple steps until they finally get the hang of it. Certainly don’t do it for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may still be waiting for things to start moving on the work front but don’t fret because the next few days will see some major upheavals. The good news is that when it does kick off you will be one of those who benefit from the changes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the most adventurous area of your chart is a cosmic invitation to get busy on something that takes you away from your usual environment. You’ve sat around watching other people do stuff long enough, now show them how it should be done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

While it might be tempting to keep sensitive information to yourself the planets warn it will come out sooner or later, so you may as well make an announcement today. You may be surprised to discover that some people are already in the know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to get emotional but because cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes it easy to put yourself in other people’s shoes you can see how and why they are suffering. The question now is: What can you do to help them?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be behind in your chores but there is no point trying to catch up in one mad rush. Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart urges you to junk your schedule, at least for the time being, and just enjoy living in the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have rarely felt so dynamic and you have rarely had so many creative ideas whizzing around your brain. The danger, of course, is that you might try to do everything and end up doing nothing. Be selective in your ambitions today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No, you do not have the right to interfere in other people’s personal affairs, and they do not have the right to interfere in yours. Keep some distance between yourself and loved ones today. Get too close and there could be fireworks!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t make it obvious that you feel left out of things and want to know what’s going on, because that will encourage some people to keep you in the dark just for the fun of it. Use your eyes and ears today. You’ll soon get the picture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to put your financial house in order – and you do – this is the perfect time to start making the sort of changes that will bring in extra money. It’s not just about earning more though, you also need to cut back on wasteful spending.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only problem you are likely to face today is that you have too many offers to choose from. The good news is you don’t have to make a quick decision – give yourself plenty of time to weigh up the pros and cons so you get it right.

