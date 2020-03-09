 Skip to main content

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: March 9

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to show a great deal of restraint over the coming year as events outside your control tempt you to lash out in ways that won’t do any good. Take life as it comes and look for the fun to be had in each and every situation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your hopes may be high as the new week begins but you are strongly advised not to expect too much of yourself, at least not yet. Today’s full moon could confront you with a problem that really challenges you both mentally and physically.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if a friend or family member is saying what they think you want to hear but the planets indicate they know exactly what they are talking about, so you would be wise to listen and learn. You don’t have to make the same mistakes.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste any more time worrying whether you are doing the right thing, just get on and do it and let the chips fall where they will. This is one of those situations where it is better to do something – anything – than do nothing at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon indicates you will have to share your space with people you may not get along with. It may be a pain but you should at least try to be nice, not least because the universe will in some way reward you for being so patient.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to stop worrying about money and personal issues and start having fun again. Easier said than done, right? Take it a step at a time and begin by accepting a social invitation you were going to turn down. It could be precisely what you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partners and colleagues and loved ones have been hugely demanding of late and today’s full moon in your sign won’t make matters any better. What it will do though is encourage you to speak up when you feel you are being taken advantage of.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if you hear one or two negative comments aimed in your direction today – they cannot hurt you and chances are those who are bad-mouthing you don’t really mean it. Pretend you had not noticed. Stay serenely above petty behaviour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been far too nice of late and need to remind certain individuals that a Scorpio should not be fooled with or taken for granted. They seem to believe you are a soft touch who can be used and abused any way they choose. Put them straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if someone in a position of authority has got it in for you, but chances are you are overreacting. Full moons tend to make everyone a little touchy, so look on the bright side and consciously strive to believe that life is nothing but fun.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing today is that you stay calm and deal with the challenges that come your way with patience and professionalism. Others will be awed by your ability to avoid going into a panic, and will no doubt look to you for assistance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to be plagued by a horrible feeling that something is lacking in your life, that you should be doing more and doing better. Ignore it. Once the full moon fades later in the week you will recognize you are doing plenty already.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you expect people to give you a hard time today you probably won’t be disappointed. The full moon in your opposite sign is sure to see one-to-one clashes of one sort or another, but they won’t last so don’t get too uptight about them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies