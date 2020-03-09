Your daily horoscope: March 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to show a great deal of restraint over the coming year as events outside your control tempt you to lash out in ways that won’t do any good. Take life as it comes and look for the fun to be had in each and every situation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your hopes may be high as the new week begins but you are strongly advised not to expect too much of yourself, at least not yet. Today’s full moon could confront you with a problem that really challenges you both mentally and physically.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if a friend or family member is saying what they think you want to hear but the planets indicate they know exactly what they are talking about, so you would be wise to listen and learn. You don’t have to make the same mistakes.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste any more time worrying whether you are doing the right thing, just get on and do it and let the chips fall where they will. This is one of those situations where it is better to do something – anything – than do nothing at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon indicates you will have to share your space with people you may not get along with. It may be a pain but you should at least try to be nice, not least because the universe will in some way reward you for being so patient.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to stop worrying about money and personal issues and start having fun again. Easier said than done, right? Take it a step at a time and begin by accepting a social invitation you were going to turn down. It could be precisely what you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partners and colleagues and loved ones have been hugely demanding of late and today’s full moon in your sign won’t make matters any better. What it will do though is encourage you to speak up when you feel you are being taken advantage of.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if you hear one or two negative comments aimed in your direction today – they cannot hurt you and chances are those who are bad-mouthing you don’t really mean it. Pretend you had not noticed. Stay serenely above petty behaviour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been far too nice of late and need to remind certain individuals that a Scorpio should not be fooled with or taken for granted. They seem to believe you are a soft touch who can be used and abused any way they choose. Put them straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if someone in a position of authority has got it in for you, but chances are you are overreacting. Full moons tend to make everyone a little touchy, so look on the bright side and consciously strive to believe that life is nothing but fun.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing today is that you stay calm and deal with the challenges that come your way with patience and professionalism. Others will be awed by your ability to avoid going into a panic, and will no doubt look to you for assistance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to be plagued by a horrible feeling that something is lacking in your life, that you should be doing more and doing better. Ignore it. Once the full moon fades later in the week you will recognize you are doing plenty already.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you expect people to give you a hard time today you probably won’t be disappointed. The full moon in your opposite sign is sure to see one-to-one clashes of one sort or another, but they won’t last so don’t get too uptight about them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com