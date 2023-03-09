Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something out of the ordinary will capture your attention this year and soon you will be immersed in ideas and belief systems you never gave much thought to before. Some people will say you are out of your mind but you won’t care in the slightest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Close your ears to criticism today and follow what your heart tells you. Others may warn that you are on the wrong course but if your instincts feel right you must follow them. Your inner voice knows the answers and all you have to do is listen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you join forces with like-minded people there is an excellent chance you will reach a goal you could not have reached on your own. It may not be possible for one individual to change the world but anything is possible when several individuals work together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can do your career prospects a lot of good today, simply by being available when people in positions of power need assistance. Get stuck into whatever problem they confront you with and show you have what it takes to be a mover and shaker.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will do something today that amazes even those people who know you well. Cosmic activity in your fellow Water sign of Pisces endows you with the ability to sense what needs to be done even before the facts become known. Use that skill to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more rivals try to intimidate you today the more determined you will be to rise to the challenge. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well. You are close to a breakthrough and that, of course, is what they fear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are times when it is sensible to let other people take the lead and this is one of those times. Don’t worry if friends and loved ones and work colleagues make decisions you think are wrong, because with your help they can be made right again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your everyday routine has gone haywire of late and now you must restore order and make sure day-to-day affairs start running smoothly again. Also, anyone who tries to distract you from your long-term goals must be left in no doubt they won’t succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year, so decide what it is you most want to accomplish and then give it your all. Don’t listen to those who say you are aiming too high because they don’t know what they are talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs between now and the weekend will bring to a head issues that you have been trying to avoid. On the home front, especially, you can no longer pretend that everything is rosy. Start making changes, whether or not others agree with them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Honesty may be the best policy but the planets warn if you are too honest today you could upset some of your colleagues and turn them against you. On this occasion it might be smart to pretend you have not noticed their most glaring transgressions!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you don’t get serious about your money situation, and quickly, you could find yourself having to hunt around for a new source of income. Wouldn’t it be better to cut back on your spending instead? You don’t need 50 per cent of what you buy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign is about to reward you for the efforts you have made on behalf of other people. The more time and energy you put into making their lives run smoothly the more the universe will smooth your own path to success.

