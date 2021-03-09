Your daily horoscope: March 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Changes are in the air and it’s quite possible that you will change the place you live, or the work you do, or the people you socialize with – or maybe all of them. Be flexible in your thinking, but when it comes to feelings try not to be sentimental.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can easily turn what seems to be a setback today into something more positive, simply by asking other people to help you out. What looks like a disaster to you may look like a success in the making to them. It’s a matter of perspective.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means have faith in your own abilities but act with a degree of caution too. The planets suggest that the best way to make progress is to find a workable balance between extremes. The middle way is very often the best way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are beginning to feel restless, most likely because you have stayed in one place too long, and now you are looking round for ways to make your escape. That’s fine, but don’t be too hasty. A way out may reveal itself later in the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn you could easily spend too much money or in some other way damage your reputation for common sense today. Just because others are throwing their cash around does not mean you have to do so as well. Be cautious Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You could easily go over the top and offend a few people today, which is bad enough in itself, but if you depend on some of those people for your position or even your livelihood you may come to regret it. You don’t HAVE to speak your mind Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t sell yourself too cheaply today. Just because someone says they cannot afford the prices you charge does not mean you should lower them – it means you need to find some wealthier customers. Superior creations should always command premium prices.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Push yourself hard today, because just a little bit of extra effort could have hugely positive results a bit further down the line. That does not, however, mean you should make work for the sake of it. Focus on what matters the most and ignore the rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if your talents are not being recognized but the fact is people in positions of authority are well aware of what you are capable of. Maybe that’s why they are keeping a low profile – maybe they fear your passion and ambition!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ideas will come thick and fast today but you must be selective. You won’t achieve much if you keep jumping back and forth between the vast number of thoughts that are swirling around your head. What is it that motivates you the most? Stick exclusively with that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn that in your rush to get ahead you may have overlooked something of major importance. Look back over the decisions you have made in recent weeks and ask yourself, honestly, what you could have done better. There’s still time to do it again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter in your sign gives you a feeling of invincibility – you believe there is nothing you cannot do. But other influences warn you need to steer clear of issues you don’t know much about, otherwise those who know more than you could make you look silly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you give up on a project that seems to have run its course, or do you persevere and hope it comes together in some shape or form? Only you can decide but as you’ve invested so much in it already why not see it through to the end?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com