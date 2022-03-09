Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to see connections between events that appear to have nothing to do with each other will reach new heights over the coming year. Life is so much easier, and more enjoyable, when you realize there is meaning and purpose to your existence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sometimes when you act on impulse it works out well but the planets warn if you take too big a risk today it could go seriously wrong. Try to look ahead and work out what the consequences of your actions might be before you actually make them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t lack for advice today but how do you know you can trust it? Deep down you already know what has to be done, so you really don’t need to let others point the way. Trust your instincts and do your own thing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to decide, once and for all, what is important to you and what is not. Too often in the past you have made a decision, then changed it the next day, then changed it again the day after that. That needs to stop immediately.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of the ideas you come up with over the next 48 hours will seem so outrageous that certain people will go so far as to question your sanity. Don’t worry, you’re perfectly sane. Those ideas are good ideas and may even be great ideas.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be having second thoughts about a project you previously believed had the potential to be the best thing you’ve ever done, but don’t give up on it. Even Leos have moments of doubt and this one will pass by the end of the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more partners and colleagues make unreasonable demands the more you must stand firm. Tell them if they don’t like what you are doing they can go someplace else and try making their own ideas work. And don’t just say it, mean it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you find that your energy flags a bit today it could be a sign that you’ve been working too hard and now need a rest. Your mind may still be on the ball but if your body isn’t willing there is really no point pushing it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The next 48 hours will be crucial to your long-term creative plans, so clear the decks of minor tasks and prepare yourself, physically, mentally and emotionally, for what comes next. Your self-belief and passion for success will overcome any and all obstacles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have spent a great deal of time and energy keeping others happy in recent weeks but what about your own happiness? You can’t stop people demanding that you solve their problems for them but you can refuse. Time to get tough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn if you let slip information that is not yours to reveal it could come back at you in serious ways. It is of the utmost importance that people in positions of power continue to believe they can trust you, so keep your lips zipped!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t be too eager to accept a friend’s account of their actions. There are clear signs that they are telling you only half the story and, as usual, it’s the other half that contains the interesting stuff. Find out for yourself what they’ve really been up to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The days keep getting longer and better and with mind planet Mercury about to join the sun in your sign your outlook on life will be hugely positive. Make your plans big and believe that each and every one of them is destined to be a success.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com