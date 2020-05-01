Your daily horoscope: May 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus union on your birthday means your mind will be operating at a faster and higher level than most other people over the coming year, enabling you to see with greater clarity and understanding. Make it your business to explain to others what’s going on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is so much you want to do, so much you want to achieve, and changes planet Uranus will goad you into action. Never doubt you are as good as anyone else. Never doubt you have what it takes to succeed. You do have it, and so much more!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No one will be able to predict what you are going to do today and over the weekend. With mind planet Mercury linked to Uranus in your sign you probably won’t even know yourself – you will just act as the impulse takes you, and it will take you far.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more people go out of their way to poke holes in your plans the more you will know you are doing the right thing. They are not being critical because they want to help you but because they don’t want you to succeed. But you will, big time!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have to work on something today that you don’t much enjoy and which you don’t truly believe in, but you will still make a good job of it because that’s the kind of person you are. Your dedication will not go unnoticed, or unrewarded.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Seek out challenges that put you to the test. Don’t follow the same easy path that everyone else seems to be taking, take the one that forces you to give of your best both physically and mentally. You don’t have to prove yourself, but you will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An offer that sounds too good to be true could actually be on the level, so don’t reject it out of hand or you may regret it later on. You may have enough on your plate as it is but you can always make room for a second helping.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It no doubt annoys you that everything you suggest is met with a barrage of criticism but you should take that as a positive sign. It means your rivals are worried that you are going to outshine them – so ignore their negativity and keep doing what you are doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to beat your rivals into submission to win the race, you just have to cross the finish line ahead of them. If you give everything you have got over the next few days you will find yourself way ahead of the chasing pack.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Both in your work and in your private life today you will give 100 per cent at all times. You will also come up with the kind of innovative ideas that mean you don’t actually have to push yourself so hard in the future. That’s real achievement.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Work with the changes that are taking place in your life rather than fight against them. Cosmic activity in the most creative area of your chart means the old ways of doing things must be left behind while you give new ideas and new methods a try.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The moment anyone tries to tell you how to do things or, heaven forbid, tries to interfere in your personal affairs, is the moment you will go on the attack. No one is going to tell an Aquarius how to run their life, not now, not ever!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Plans you made a while back are beginning to pay off and today’s Mercury-Uranus link suggests that a snowball effect will kick in where the more success you enjoy the more opportunities will arise for even greater success in the future. Lucky you!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com