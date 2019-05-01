Your daily horoscope: May 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind over the coming year and for the most part what you have to say will be treated with respect. Make sure everything you say is uplifting in some way, even on the rare occasion when you find it necessary to be critical.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t be much in the mood for work today and there really is no point doing things you have no interest in. Give yourself permission to take life at a slow and easy pace and let others do the heavy lifting. You owe yourself a break.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The new moon will do wonders for your confidence this coming weekend but between now and then you are advised not to challenge yourself to any great extent. Save yourself, mentally and physically, for when your efforts will be most effective.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone will make out they have been hard done by today but you must have none of it. If they’ve had problems it’s because they ignored your advice and pushed ahead with something you knew would not work. It’s their fault if it hurts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not let people you live or work with tie you down to promises and timetables today. Be vague about where you are going and what you are doing so they can’t back you into a corner from which you have no escape.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, is well placed in your chart at the moment but it is also at odds with Saturn, planet of authority – a clear cosmic warning to steer clear of arguments with people in positions of power. Why? Because you will lose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want to make a good impression but that is not an excuse, still less an invitation, to cut corners and break rules. Just be who you are and do what you do best and that should be enough to get you noticed for the right reasons.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you could be “seeing” things that do not exist outside the confines of your own overactive imagination. Try to stand outside yourself and observe what’s going on from a neutral position. Most likely nothing bad is happening at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or family member will say something today that surprises you, not least because it never occurred to you that they might see things that way. Maybe it’s your fault for having too narrow a focus. Try recognizing that it’s not all about you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be surprised if some of the people you deal with today are a bit evasive in their answers. It doesn’t mean they have done something wrong, it means they don’t like you probing them about their personal affairs. Which is perfectly fair.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should know by now that if you try to solve the same type of problem with the same type of solution you will fail in the same way as you did before. You need to up your game Capricorn, and that means finding new ways to win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more cold water a critic pours on your plans today the more determined you must be to stick with them. The fact that they are being so negative suggests they are seriously worried that you will show them up. And they’re right, you will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be in two minds at the moment about how best to make use of your time and your energy. What you eventually choose to do is of less importance than that you actually make a decision and stick to it. Focus is essential.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com