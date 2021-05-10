 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 10

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is this your time of year but if you make the right calls on your anniversary then every day will seem like your birthday over the coming 12 months. Aim to invent new ways of doing things rather than copy what others did before you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to be on the move but something is holding you back. Most likely it’s the dawning realization that you have left something undone, something that won’t let you go until it is finished. Make it your first priority of the new week.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be no limits to what you can do but that does not mean you should attempt to do it all. The approaching new moon urges you to focus on one special project only, and to keep at it until it can be improved on no more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be happy with the way certain people are behaving but common sense tells you that you won’t change their ways. The only approach you can change is your own, so put up with their antics or remove yourself from the scene.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A lot of your friends have been taken in by the stories they have been told, but you possess a more independent mind and are not about to start believing in fairytales. You will know when certain people are lying – you’ll see their lips move!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the planets as the new week begins is that you need to be more gentle with yourself. On the home front especially you must forgive yourself for things you have said and done. They’re not really that bad, so why torture yourself?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to see your current situation from the point of view of friends and family – it will make things so much easier for you. Once you understand where they are coming from it won’t worry you so much where they might be going to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Over the next few days you will get the chance to cut ties that bind you to partnerships and relationships that no longer do you much good. Be ruthless if you have to. A clean break is preferable to one that lingers for weeks or even months.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will experience a surge of goodwill for someone today and if you play your cards right it could be the start of a beautiful friendship – or something more. They say opposites attract and this looks like being the kind of situation that proves it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be of a mind to start a new fitness regime, and that’s great, but don’t try to do it all in one go. Start slow and build up towards a long-term goal. You won’t get from A to Z without going through the rest of the alphabet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is the ideal time to stop thinking about a mega project and start doing the things that will make it come alive. Your decisiveness and dynamism can take you a long way in a relatively short space of time, but you have got to start now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are feeling tired and rundown then clearly you need to go easy on yourself. The week is only just beginning and if you start it at too hot a pace you may grind to a halt in a matter of days. Pace yourself – and learn to say No!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t be short of the warmth of human contact today and the more time you spend with friends and relatives the more you will believe that life is truly worth living. Attitude is everything. Be positive at all times and in all situations.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

