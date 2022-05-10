Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your imagination to visualize where you want to be 12 months from now, then start working toward that goal one small move at a time. If making money plays a part in your dreams don’t limit your thinking – dream in millions, not thousands!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Put your own needs first today and don’t worry that some people might think you are being unfair. You have done more than enough to help others in recent weeks and now you must do something for yourself. Those who know you best will understand.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Get past your fear and do what needs to be done. The good news is that with Jupiter now moving through the most sensitive area of your chart you will be less inclined to worry about the sort of traumatic events that are never likely to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take what friends and loved ones tell you into account before making a big decision but don’t let their doubts deflect you in any meaningful way. Deep down you know you are moving in the right direction, so trust yourself and get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means assert yourself on the work front today but don’t go too far and risk turning people who are currently on your side against you. You may genuinely believe you know it all but that is not an excuse to behave as if no one else matters.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more certain people try to tell you that your plans are unrealistic the more you will ignore what they have to say, and rightly so. You know what you are capable of and there is not a shred of doubt in your mind that you will succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot put off making an important decision any longer. The planets warn there is money at stake and if you don’t make your move now then other people could get rich at your expense. They don’t deserve to, so don’t let them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you find yourself at loggerheads with loved ones today you can easily find a solution that satisfies them. With both Venus and Jupiter moving through the partnership area of your sign you will know what to say to calm everyone down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The temptation to push yourself harder than ever will be strong today and no doubt you will decide to give it your all. However, don’t forget that it simply isn’t possible to give more than 100 per cent and you could hurt yourself if you try.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others may say that what you are planning is too risky, and maybe they are right, but you won’t care in the slightest. You are in one of those very Sagittarian moods where the word “impossible” no longer has any meaning, at least not for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your rivals demand that you play by the rules you must make sure they play by them too. Some people are so lacking in everyday morality that they see nothing wrong in cheating – and it’s your job to make sure there are consequences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will have a lot to say for yourself today and won’t pull your verbal punches to spare other people’s sensitive feelings. Call it as you see it and don’t worry if not everyone seems happy about it. Your words will have a very necessary effect.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Impulse control is a must, because if you ignore common sense and follow your emotions the results are unlikely to be pretty. No matter how challenging your current situation may be you can and you must stick to the facts every step of the way.

