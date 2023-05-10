HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to deal with some major responsibilities over the coming 12 months but the good news is they will inspire rather than depress you. The bigger the challenge the more you will enjoy it. You’re certainly not about to wilt under pressure.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even though you may be brimming with confidence at the moment a negative comment from a friend or loved one could still knock you off your stride. You may look superconfident on the outside but those inner doubts need to be dealt with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you fear the worst today then you increase the chances of the worst actually happening. Your mind is a powerful tool and needs to be under your conscious control at all times, so focus on positive thoughts and at least pretend you believe them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets indicate that in the greater scheme of things you are still doing well, even though a number of minor setbacks may be concerning you. What looks like bad news today will look remarkably good come the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Put your own needs first today and don’t worry that some of your friends and relatives may not be getting their fair share. You cannot know what the whole story is, so trust that the universe will take care of their needs in the fullness of time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If something doesn’t go well on the work front today it may be because you are expecting too much of yourself, and maybe of other people too. Instead of one big grandiose plan try breaking it up into smaller, more achievable, chunks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Taurus means you are in no mood to be messed about – you know what you want and you know how to get it and if anyone gets in your way, well, that’s their misfortune. You’re an irresistible force.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If something doesn’t feel right today you must not ignore it. Make it your business to find out what is going on and then, if necessary, take steps to protect yourself. Most importantly, stay out of the way of people who feed off negativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must be totally honest with yourself about the state of a relationship. According to the planets it has now reached the stage where you can no longer pretend that everything is sweetness and light. Either improve it or end it and move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be able to explain why you distrust someone but deep down you know they don’t have your interests at heart, so keep them at arm’s length as long as you can. No, you’re not jumping at shadows, your instincts are spot-on as usual.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it hard to take some people seriously today, especially those who seem to believe that the whole world is against them. Being such a practical person you know that good fortune is not external but something you create for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have enough commitments to deal with as it is and must say “no” if anyone asks you to take on more today. It may be hard to turn friends and loved ones away but this is one of those occasions when you need to be tough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may get what you desire today but you may also make an enemy of someone who doesn’t like to be in your shadow. The good news is your star will be burning so brightly that you probably won’t notice they’re not happy with you.

