Your daily horoscope: May 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The path you are on will take you in some strange directions over the coming year but that’s not a reason to leave it and take another one. On the contrary, the experiences they bring will make you a better person on every level – and that’s what life is about.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Good fortune of a financial nature should be coming your way now and if it isn’t it can only be because your negative thoughts are driving it away. Think only positive thoughts today and over the weekend and see what a difference it makes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will look back from later in the year and be amazed at what you did in the month of May. The sun won’t stay in your sign forever though, so get out into the world and make things happen – and make them not just big but huge!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem to other people that you are not doing much at the moment, and to an extent that is true, but under the surface you are making plans and getting yourself ready for the challenges and opportunities to come. Good preparation is a must.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pace of life may be hectic at the moment but you don’t mind at all, not least because you are surrounded by friends who help you every step of the way. The reason they appreciate you so much is because you have always appreciated them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t sit back and wait for good things to come your way – get out there and grab them for yourself. It is your cosmic right to enjoy life as much as is humanely possible, and the only thing that can limit you is the extent of your own imagination.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many things going on in your life at the moment that you are beginning to think you may have overextended yourself. Don’t worry, you’ll cope – although, yes, you might cope a bit better if you were to delegate certain minor duties.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you think happy, you will be happy. If you think sad, you will be sad. On a mental level you know that to be true, but you need to internalize it until it becomes second nature. Act as if life is a wonderful adventure – and it will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be nice to people today, even to those whose outlook and attitude may be anything but positive. You may not be able to control what people think of you but you can control the way you choose to react to it – and it’s best not to react at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a friend asks you to do something you disagree with today you must have the strength to turn them down. Even if it puts a strain on your relationship it is still the right thing to do. A little further down the road they will realize that, too.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun remains in the most dynamic area of your chart only until the 21st and you must make the most of it. Believe that all things are possible and go all out to make a name for yourself in the world. Make sure it’s a good name!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people may say you are being too cautious but there is a reason you are hanging back at the moment. It’s because you can sense that something big is about to happen and you don’t want to commit yourself just yet. You’re right to bide your time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger that you will try to conform to an image that other people have of you, rather than just be yourself. It’s nice that they should have such a positive view of who you are but you have a dark side too. It’s called being human.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com