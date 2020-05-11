Your daily horoscope: May 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you have been avoiding or ignoring on the work front will have to be dealt with over the coming year. Don’t be afraid to tell people in positions of authority that they got it wrong. They won’t bite and they may even appreciate your input.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you get the chance to do a good deed for a friend today just do it and don’t think of what it might cost you. Whatever the price it will seem cheap later on when the universe repays your assistance in a currency all of its own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you have been grappling with on a mental level will no longer torment you. The issue may not go away as such but either it will no longer worry you or you will learn to live with it. It just goes to prove that Taureans can adapt.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What has been going wrong in your life in recent weeks will start going right as from today. The main reason for this is that Mercury, your ruler, is now moving into your sign, enabling you to move on from the negativity that has been holding you back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not allow yourself to be taken in by other people’s fanciful or fantastic claims. Even if there is a grain of truth in what they tell you that grain is not big enough or important enough to have you changing your entire outlook on life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to assert yourself more but you need to do so in a way that friends and family and work colleagues can sympathize with, and give you their support. Let the world know what you really think, but be ready to back up your opinions with facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever else you do as the new week begins you must tell the truth, even if by doing so you hurt the feelings of the people around you. That applies to all areas but especially to your work setting, where some individuals seem determined to ignore reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you think of as a friend has been saying things behind your back and what happens over the next few days will bring the matter to a head. The question is, can you trust them in the future now you know they have lied in the past?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, moves into the wealth area of your chart today, making it much easier to work out what needs to be done to get your financial affairs back in shape, and to persuade others to back your judgment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will hear something to your advantage today but it may take a while to get your head round the fact that this is information that can be used to improve both your personal and professional standing. The universe is gifting you a free hit – so take it!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your No. 1 priority as the new week begins is to tie up loose ends, especially on the work front where you seem to have started a number of projects but not yet finished any of them. Which of those projects is most important to you? Complete it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There were times of late when it seemed as if the world was against you, and although on an intellectual level you knew that was not true, on an emotional level it still had a negative impact. Now the stars are on your side again – so shine!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should find it easier to understand and get along with partners and loved ones now that mind planet Mercury is moving into the domestic area of your chart. And remember: they were every bit as confused by recent events as you were.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com