Your daily horoscope: May 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday will give you the shove you need to get started on a new project and this time you WILL see it through to completion. Set your sights high – very high – then aim to go even higher. There are no limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to make a big decision concerning your money situation today. If you are unhappy at having to live hand-to-mouth then now is the time to come up with new ways to boost your income. Think long-term but act immediately.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s new moon in your sign means there can be no more doubts or delays. You know what you want from life and you know you have what it takes to get it, so stop dreaming and start acting. You’ll be amazed how quickly success arrives.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to keep looking over your shoulder. No one is going to jump out of the shadows at you. At this time of year more than most you can be a bit nervous, so steer clear of people and situations that make you feel uncomfortable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are involved in a cause or social movement then what happens today will confirm that you are making a difference. If you are not involved in a cause or a social movement then you should be. You can do a lot of good in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you get a chance to move up in the world you must grab it with both hands. Yes, it will require extra work and yes, you will have to make a long-term commitment, but those things cannot be avoided if you want to be someone special.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Find a way to leave the daily grind behind you for a while. Get out into the world and have a good time. You know what they say: all work and no play makes Virgo a dull boy or girl, and that’s not the image you want to project.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Start looking at ways to make serious money, rather than just getting by day to day. Every decision you make and every action you take must be aimed at improving your financial situation. If something doesn’t pay well then give it a miss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be the case that loved ones are having a bigger say in your affairs these days but is that such a bad thing? Today’s new moon urges you to listen to advice from those you are closest to. And don’t just listen, act on it too!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be one for detailed schedules – you prefer to take each moment as it comes – but if you want to make progress in one particular direction then you do need to get organized. If you don’t, your workload may overwhelm you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore the critics and the cynics and do what every fiber of your being tells you is right. You’ve accomplished a lot in recent weeks and have a right to feel proud, but you can and you must achieve even more in the very near future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort to heal a family rift that has been an emotional drag for too long. You can quite easily find the words to persuade loved ones and relatives that the constant bickering has got to stop. You’re supposed to be on the same side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t hesitate to let others know what you think today, and if some of your thoughts are less than flattering, well, that’s just too bad. As far as you are concerned the truth is more important than making people feel good – and you’re right.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com