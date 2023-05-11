HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Social activities will be a lot of fun over the coming year and could even give rise to a new love match, but don’t neglect your responsibilities both at home and at work. There are more than enough minutes in each day to get the best of both worlds.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be eager to get moving and get things done but you will have to sit tight until the sun moves in your favour again later in the month. Between now and then make sure the plans you make are both ambitious and attainable.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Say what you feel you have to say even though you know it will cause a few waves. If you are annoyed by what’s gone wrong of late you must let everyone know you won’t rest until you find out why. And then you must put it right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t let other people put the blame on you for their own mistakes. You may be a nice person by nature but being nice does not mean you have to take the fall as well. Watch out for No. 1, today and every day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in your sign means you want to forgive and forget but other aspects warn if you do it could make you look weak. If others admit they were at fault then by all means offer them an olive branch, but don’t just let them get away with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you need to use that big brain of yours to find out what’s behind recent troubles on the work front. Don’t listen to just one side of the story, make sure everyone airs an opinion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

News from afar will put a spring in your step over the next 24 hours. The fact that someone you are fond of has gone to the trouble to contact you is a sure sign you are back in their good books. Make sure you stay there this time!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you must not be too tough on yourself. Everyone makes mistakes, yes even a Libra, and there is no shame in admitting that you got something wrong. Did you learn from it? That’s all that matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t care that some of your ideas are controversial, you care only that they are taken seriously. Others may not agree with what you tell them today but if they have any sense they will listen and learn. You won’t be repeating yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As one of the zodiac’s mutable signs you know how to adapt and if something does not work out one way today you will happily find another way to get what it is you desire. A change of method, or even a change of scene, will work wonders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your rivals are not as smart as they think they are and you will find it quite easy to get one over on them today. Creative and artistic activities are under excellent stars, so don’t be afraid to go your own way and do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t be surprised if a friend or loved one gets a bit emotional today. Do what you can to cheer them up but don’t put yourself out to such an extent that you get nothing done for yourself. Most likely they are just seeking attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others say you must change your ideas to conform with mainstream opinion the more you must continue to think for yourself. Just because there is a “consensus” viewpoint does not mean it is right – in fact it may be very wrong indeed.

