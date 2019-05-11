Your daily horoscope: May 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who is under the impression that you prefer to keep a low profile won’t recognize you this year as you go all out to get yourself noticed. You won’t have to force it either: seems like you’re back in love with life again – and life loves you, too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be a smart idea to tone down your act a bit over the next 48 hours. The current cosmic set-up warns this may not be the best of times to call attention to yourself. Besides, you’ll have a lot more fun if you fly under the radar.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have nothing to hide but that does not give you the right to probe into other people’s affairs to see what they have been up to. If you do, they’ll remember it – and at some point in the future you may be the one under scrutiny.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can blaze your own trail if you wish this weekend Gemini, but it will be a whole lot easier if you follow a path that others have marked out already. Why waste time making so much effort when you can benefit from those who have gone before you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some things in life you have to do on your own but others are best done alongside those who share your aims and ambitions. Make a point this weekend of working with people you know already or people you would like to know better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you can get away with almost anything, and maybe you can, but only in the short-term. What goes around always comes around eventually, and the planets warn that if you take advantage of someone this weekend they will take advantage of you later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that you don’t feel under so much pressure you will find you have more time to spend with those you love. Some say that Virgo is a rather unemotional sign but it isn’t true. You’re just more self-controlled than most other people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The danger now is that you think the danger is past and you can do as you please. Inevitably, reality will come knocking and before long you may find that you are back where you started. So, be cautious and take nothing for granted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the plans you made over the past week or so will have to be revised over the next 48 hours. The fact is you were a bit too hasty in deciding what would be best for you and forgot that those around you might want something different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s true that you have strayed a bit off course of late but it’s no big deal. In fact it may even work in your favour in that it opens your mind to new possibilities. Every time a mistake is made it leads to a new learning opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you ask for because, having got it, you may decide it’s not for you after all. Saturn in your sign is going through one of its retrograde phases, which means that for every step forward you take you may have to take two steps back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on the one thing that matters this weekend and forget about everything else. Some people, especially those who are naturally laidback, may complain that you are too tunnel-visioned but sometimes you have to be if you want to get important things done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever it is you are working on at the moment make sure you do a stunningly good job. You may not realize it but you are being watched by people who, if they so choose, can do your ambitions a lot of good. Show them what makes you special.

