Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everything you think, say and do over the coming year must be directed towards a single goal – the goal of making the most of your creative talents. Most people don’t know what they want to do with their lives, but you do – so get on with it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although there is a major luck factor working in your favour at the moment that does not mean you can afford to take silly risks. The planets warn if you put money on the line today, your own or other people’s, Lady Luck could temporarily desert you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As far as you are concerned one particular individual has used up all the chances that you gave them and now you are going to banish them from your life altogether. That might sound a bit extreme but Taurus is not a sign to do things by halves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you face up to past failings then what you learn from them will make future success much more likely. Everyone goes through cycles when nothing seems to go right, but not everyone has the mental strength to deal with them. You do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If your sixth sense is telling you that what a friend or colleague is proposing is going to be more trouble than it is worth then give it a miss. Don’t say “Yes” just because you don’t want to risk hurting their feelings. Your feelings matter more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Decide what your No. 1 priority is going to be and then stick with it to the end. There is so much you can accomplish over the next few weeks but for best results you must focus your physical, mental and emotional energies in a single direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others question what you are doing the more determined you will be to carry on doing it. Top marks for self-belief but none for common sense. If so many people think you are on the wrong track then maybe you should listen to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist the urge to splash out on things you don’t really need. You may have enough money in your pocket at the moment but if you spend too much of it over the next 48 hours you could leave yourself short come the weekend, and that’s no fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you don’t need to pretend to know what’s going on when you so obviously don’t. There is nothing shameful in admitting you don’t know all the answers – if more could do it the world might be a better place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, is on such fine form at the moment that you won’t be able to stop yourself doing something outrageous. It won’t seem outrageous to you, of course, but those of a nervous disposition would do well to stay inside and lock the doors!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something dramatic today, something to remind those who may have forgotten that you are still a force to be reckoned with. It does not have to be something of any great social importance, but it must get people talking about you again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs it’s not in your nature to compromise, but you are smart enough to know when to give ground. Tell those who oppose you what they want to hear today – and tomorrow you can tell them you did not mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friends and loved ones will have a lot to say for themselves today and it could get to the point where there are so many voices trying to get your attention that you want to run away and hide. So why don’t you? They don’t own you.

