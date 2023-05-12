HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are often at your best when following a path or pattern you are familiar with and there is no need to change that over the coming 12 months. By all means challenge yourself to do more and do better but play to your strengths as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste your time arguing with someone whose ideas and opinions are the opposite of your own. You won’t change them and they won’t change you, so agree to disagree and go your separate ways. It’s highly unlikely you will find common ground.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in your own sign means you possess supreme self-belief, but as mind planet Mercury is still moving retrograde there is a danger you could think you are infallible and unbeatable. As an earth sign you should know better than that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t have to let partners and colleagues and loved ones know how you feel today – they will see in your face what your mood is and adjust the way they interact with you accordingly. They won’t want to risk getting on your bad side!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Forget about making money and making your way in the world and have fun for a change. There are so many interesting things you could be doing now, some of which can make you happier than you have been for a very long time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Get on top of your workload early and quickly today so you can have a fun evening on the town with your friends. Just be careful you don’t overdo it and spend the weekend nursing a king-sized hangover. Even Leos need to pace themselves!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are cautious by nature you won’t be taken in by someone who promises you the world for just a small investment. Tell them you’ll wait until Mercury moves in your favour on Monday before making a decision, which will almost certainly be “no”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be wary of people who have the power to make life difficult for you. The planets warn that no matter how much you try to get in their good books they will see you as a threat and try to cut you down to size. Steer well clear!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A little bit of self-analysis may be no bad thing but the planets warn you could get carried away and dive so deep inside yourself today that the rest of the world ceases to exist. Never forget that the world “out there” is important too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to explain to other people how or why you have reached a decision. In fact, the more they pester you to let them in on your thought processes the less information you should give them. Put simply, it’s none of their business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some of your friends and colleagues may be of the opinion that disaster lurks round the next corner but you have no intention of joining in with their apocalyptic way of thinking. Your world is still a very good place to be and you intend to enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A few days from now you will look back on the week now ending and realize that what you were worrying about simply wasn’t worth the effort. But why wait a few days when you can change your outlook for the better this very moment?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you really have to change a method or routine that has served you well in the past? Even if it’s nearing its sell-by date you would be wise to leave it be for a few days yet, at least until Mercury ends its retrograde phase on Monday.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com