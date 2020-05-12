Your daily horoscope: May 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

They say brain is better than brawn and what happens over the next few months will prove that point in ways you may not have expected. Others may have the position and the power to make things happen but you have the intelligence to outwit them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will find ways to get what you desire today but your methods may not meet with the approval of everyone. Will you care about that? Of course not. As far as you are concerned all is fair in love, war and business, especially the latter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to get people on your side is to bombard them with facts and figures – which should, of course, be genuine. You don’t have time for subtlety or long-winded persuasion, there are things that need to be done and they must be done now.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An issue you should have resolved a long time ago will come to the fore again today and this time you must deal with it once and for all. Spend less time talking and more time acting. It’s what you do that counts, not what you say.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you must not let your fears get the better of you. As a Cancer you tend to be susceptible to suggestion and minor worries could easily develop into major anxieties if you don’t stay tough mentally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need help with something you don’t think you can handle on your own today then ask for it. It’s not a sign of weakness or failure, it’s just an admission that you are human like everyone else – even if you sometimes like to pretend you’re not

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It should be a lot easier to get your message across today, but is your message worth getting across? There is a lot to be said for keeping your opinions to yourself, especially on the work front where your comments could be deliberately misinterpreted.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The truth is not something that should be suppressed, not even for reasons you believe to be for the common good. The opposite of the truth is, of course, a lie and if you bend or ignore the facts today it could catch up with you later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your attitude toward someone you work or do business with seems to have hardened of late and even if they offer to meet you halfway you may well refuse. You are right to want nothing to do with them as the planets warn they are up to no good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take the time and make the effort to spell out what it is you are planning to do over the coming weeks and months. Once those around you have a clear idea of your objectives they are much less likely to fear you or stand in your way.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Capricorn is a sign that should be giving orders, not taking them, so make sure you are the one who is calling the shots. Not everyone will take kindly to your high-handed attitude but that won’t bother you in the slightest, just so long as they obey.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t lack for confidence at the moment and you won’t hesitate to tell those you interact with where they have been going wrong. In which case, let’s hope you know what you are talking about or the roles could be reversed by the end of the week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can quite easily explain the reason for the actions you have taken in recent weeks, but you probably won’t. As far as you are concerned it doesn’t matter if others understand or support you, it matters only that they do as they are told.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com