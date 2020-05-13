 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: May 13

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be that some of the decisions you take over the coming year won’t meet with the approval of friends and family members, but don’t let that stop you doing what has to be done. As far as your ambitions are concerned it really is now or never.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to keep a lower than usual profile today as Mars, your ruling planet, moves into the most sensitive and secretive area of your chart. Keep your eyes and ears open but don’t react to what you see and hear, at least not yet.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be a bit conservative by nature but the planets suggest you are about to be inspired by ideas that you would previously have avoided at all costs. There is a radical side to the Taurus nature that at times like these comes to the fore.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t find it hard to make an impression on employers and people in positions of power today, but will it be a good impression? You may believe in what you are doing with all your heart but if you come on too strong you could make enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions today there is no telling how far you could go together. Even if you have been making good progress on your own you need to understand there is both safety and power in numbers.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is nothing wrong with enjoying the material side of life but it can be taken too far, and the planets warn if you get too attached to money and possessions over the next few days it could cause problems. The simple life is the best life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be wise to consult others before you take off in a new direction or start a new project. With Mars moving into your opposite sign friends and work colleagues have the power to delay or even to stop you. Get them on your side first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Colleagues and employers will try to get you to work harder and faster over the next few days but you must resist. The most important thing now is that you only take on what you can comfortably handle. Learn to say “no” to excessive demands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you should be aiming higher than ever before. The more others say that certain things cannot, or should not, be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. You’re a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be times over the next two or three days when you could easily scream at the sky in frustration, but it won’t do any good so save your lungs the effort. Try to ignore other people’s stupidities – better still, find ways to avoid them altogether.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should enjoy a clear run at whatever goal it is you are aiming for today, mainly because others can sense you are in one of your serious moods and won’t stand in your way. If you want something, just reach out and make it your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure that your financial affairs are in good order today. If you are not on top of where the money is coming from and going to you could end up losing some of it along the way. You’re not so rich that you can afford not to care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your birth sign today you need to forget about what went wrong in the past and focus exclusively on what you will do right in the future. Don’t just daydream about what you would like to do, actually start doing it this very moment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies