Your daily horoscope: May 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be that some of the decisions you take over the coming year won’t meet with the approval of friends and family members, but don’t let that stop you doing what has to be done. As far as your ambitions are concerned it really is now or never.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to keep a lower than usual profile today as Mars, your ruling planet, moves into the most sensitive and secretive area of your chart. Keep your eyes and ears open but don’t react to what you see and hear, at least not yet.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be a bit conservative by nature but the planets suggest you are about to be inspired by ideas that you would previously have avoided at all costs. There is a radical side to the Taurus nature that at times like these comes to the fore.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t find it hard to make an impression on employers and people in positions of power today, but will it be a good impression? You may believe in what you are doing with all your heart but if you come on too strong you could make enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions today there is no telling how far you could go together. Even if you have been making good progress on your own you need to understand there is both safety and power in numbers.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is nothing wrong with enjoying the material side of life but it can be taken too far, and the planets warn if you get too attached to money and possessions over the next few days it could cause problems. The simple life is the best life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be wise to consult others before you take off in a new direction or start a new project. With Mars moving into your opposite sign friends and work colleagues have the power to delay or even to stop you. Get them on your side first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Colleagues and employers will try to get you to work harder and faster over the next few days but you must resist. The most important thing now is that you only take on what you can comfortably handle. Learn to say “no” to excessive demands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you should be aiming higher than ever before. The more others say that certain things cannot, or should not, be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. You’re a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be times over the next two or three days when you could easily scream at the sky in frustration, but it won’t do any good so save your lungs the effort. Try to ignore other people’s stupidities – better still, find ways to avoid them altogether.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should enjoy a clear run at whatever goal it is you are aiming for today, mainly because others can sense you are in one of your serious moods and won’t stand in your way. If you want something, just reach out and make it your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure that your financial affairs are in good order today. If you are not on top of where the money is coming from and going to you could end up losing some of it along the way. You’re not so rich that you can afford not to care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your birth sign today you need to forget about what went wrong in the past and focus exclusively on what you will do right in the future. Don’t just daydream about what you would like to do, actually start doing it this very moment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com