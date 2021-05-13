 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 13

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart urges you to be less of a loner and join with people who share your outlook and values. There’s a lot you can do on your own Taurus, but so much more you can do as part of a team.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What seems so hard in the short-term will make you stronger in the long-term, so don’t complain that the going is tough because that’s just when tough guys like you are at their best. Later, you’ll look back and be thankful you were put to the test.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to divulge any information that maybe should have been kept secret today. You may be desperate to let those you love know what’s going on but if you say too much you may lose the trust of people whose support you are going to need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Jupiter moves into the career area of your chart today you can expect some big opportunities to start coming your way. Don’t let doubts about your abilities hold you back – you DO have what it takes and you WILL be a star!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should feel a great sense of freedom today, along with the absolute certainty that you will strike sparks wherever you go and whatever you do. Life is too short to play safe, so take a few risks and, most of all, have fun!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing today is that you don’t try to lay the blame for what’s gone wrong on other people. Either it’s your own fault or it’s one of those occasions when, for no obvious reason, the universe throws you a curve ball.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let friends and colleagues rush you into doing things you are not entirely sure about. As Jupiter, planet of expansion, moves into your opposite sign you may be desperate to impress other people, but you also need to be aware of what is at stake.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the work and wellbeing area of your chart means you need to ease up a bit, because if you keep moving at your current flat-out pace you could do yourself a mischief. Be kind to yourself Libra – because no one else will!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

One of the best times of the year begins for you today and if you are prepared to push yourself a bit harder than usual there is no goal that will be beyond you. Creative activities are under excellent stars, so let your artistic side bloom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are unlikely to be the life and soul of the party today. In fact, even if your friends hit the town you will probably decide to stay at home and get your thoughts together. But is it your thoughts that are jumbled, or is it your feelings?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to change who you are to please other people. Not only is it completely unnecessary but over the longer-term it is also doomed to failure. You are who you are for a good cosmic reason, so be true to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your energy may take a bit of a dip today but that’s okay. In fact, it may even be good in that you have pushed yourself so hard in recent weeks that you risk burning yourself out. Spend more time with your family. Relax and enjoy their company.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Jupiter moves into your sign today you will be tempted to throw yourself into activities that have been off limits in recent months. That’s fine, but don’t try to do everything at once. Forget about targets and goals and just savor each moment

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

