Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This should be a good year and could be a great year but a lot will depend on your state of mind. Believe that the universe wants you to succeed and is doing its utmost to make things easy for you. Your belief will make it a fact.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will know just the right things to say to impress people in positions of power today. Once you have got their attention let them know why you deserve a promotion or a pay rise, or maybe both. Sing your own praises long and loud!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you overreact to criticism today you will encourage rivals to believe you are not as sure of yourself as you like to appear. It may not be true – you are rarely plagued by self-doubt – but you can do without the extra attention it brings.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you do nothing else today you must at least control your emotions, because if you lose your grip your enemies will pounce on it as evidence that you cannot be trusted to make important decisions. Strive to be ice cool at all times and in all situations.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Like most people you hate to admit to being wrong but your respect for the truth will compel you to hold up your hand and admit you’ve made a mistake. Far from being criticized for it most people will think highly of you for being so honest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not find it easy seeing the world from another person’s point of view but it will pay you to make the effort today. What you discover will make you realize that, while your opinions may appear to differ, you are actually very much of one mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there are any lingering bad feelings about what was said or done recently then you need to get over them today, if only so it doesn’t ruin your weekend. Make sure others know you hold no grudges and are more than happy to work with them again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be laidback by nature but there are still days when you could easily lose your temper with people who appear to delight in saying and doing things of the utmost stupidity. If that’s how you feel today then let it happen. Better out than in!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are having second thoughts about what you have agreed to do then it might be best to let partners and loved ones know about it. The longer you go on pretending everything is fine the more traumatic the break will be when, inevitably, it arrives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although you are the sort who likes to help people in need you know from experience that not everyone deserves your assistance. A friend will ask you to solve a problem for them today but on this occasion it might help them best if you say “No”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you have to deal with today will be rather excitable and you must make it your mission to calm them down, not just for their own good but for your benefit as well. Because you are partners what they say and do will affect you as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may seem as if you are the only one who understands what’s going on but is that true or is your own outlook so narrow you cannot see that others have good reason to be confused? There may be some surprises up ahead, so stay alert.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A colleague who has made a costly error will try to keep the critics at bay by pointing a finger in your direction. Yes, it’s true, you’ve made mistakes as well but what they’ve done is far more serious, so don’t let them lay the blame at your door.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com