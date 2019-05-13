Your daily horoscope: May 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your options in life may be unlimited but you still need to decide what two or three things mean the most to you – then you need to focus on them to the exclusion of everything else. The formula for success is to have a plan and an aim.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be assertive by nature but you will need more than just a go-getting attitude to make things happen this week. Over the next few days you must make alliances with people who in the past have been rivals, maybe even enemies. You can do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everything worth having in life will come to you in time, so don’t push too hard or expect too much of yourself. Yes, of course, you should make an effort but your efforts must be calm and well directed. You certainly don’t have to do everything at once.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Time spent checking details will not be time wasted today – in fact it could save you a great deal of money. It could also make you some unexpected cash if you discover something that your competitors have missed. Don’t ignore the small stuff.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to deal with at least one and maybe several relationship problems over the next few days, but that’s okay. The good news is they will be easier to resolve then you thought they would – so stop wasting time and get on with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to focus intensely on something you don’t much enjoy today, but the good news is the results will be very much to your liking. The important thing is that you make a start, because until you do that nothing else will occur.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing this week is that you use your talents for positive purposes. If you decide, for whatever reason, to hinder people rather than help them you can expect the universe to punish you. What goes around always comes around eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how much you try to persuade a friend or work colleague to see things your way they won’t change their mind. It may be intensely annoying that they seem stuck in the past but they are as entitled to their opinions as you are to yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is not much point trying to explain to other people what you are planning to do because the planets indicate they won’t understand. Trust that your instincts will guide you and trust that the universe will protect you. What others say or do is of no importance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been through so many changes of late that your head is probably still in a spin. Be that as it may you need to be ready for more changes over the next few days. These changes, hopefully, will be more to your liking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you have left undone then get on with it now and complete it. It’s not often you get a second chance in life but according to the planets a window of opportunity is about to open and this time you must climb through it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the things that used to worry you so much no longer have a hold over you, and that’s great, but that does not mean everything can stay as it is. You still need to make some serious changes, and you can’t put them off much longer.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

In the greater scheme of things you have precious little to worry about but you can’t help fretting about something that is minor in the extreme. The way to get past it is to confront it head on – then you will see just how unimportant it is.

