Your daily horoscope: May 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, begins a retrograde phase on your birthday, so you will need to tread carefully where both friendships and finances are concerned. Listen to advice by all means, but make sure you are the only one who makes decisions about money.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to get tough today with people who seem determined to flout the rules. That applies not only to people you work and do business with but loved ones too. Let them know they have taken one liberty too many and it’s got to stop.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It would be smart to adopt a low profile on the work front, especially if some of the discussions taking place are about topics you don’t know much about. If you say something that reveals your ignorance it could count against you in the promotion stakes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in some of the more secretive and sensitive areas of your chart is making you reluctant to stand in the light where everyone can see you, but since when have you been afraid of attracting attention? You’re worth looking at, and listening to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not think of what is happening in your life now as either a reward or a punishment. There is no right or wrong to what’s going on, it just “is”. Once you accept that fact you will be less inclined to beat yourself up about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As luck planet Jupiter begins one of its retrograde phases today you are strongly advised not to gamble with either your reputation or your relationships. You need to recognize too that money, while important, pales into insignificance next to love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more dynamic and creative areas of your chart has led you to believe that you can get away with just about anything. That may have been true in the recent past but it is not true today. Don’t do anything silly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to punish someone who has stepped over the line but the planets indicate that isn’t necessary. They are well aware of what they have done and will go out of their way to make amends. Your job is to forgive them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can stick with the same old ideas and opinions if you like but sooner or later you are going to have to recognize that your outlook on life needs updating. It does not mean you were wrong in the past, it means your awareness is expanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Steer clear of any kind of get-rich-quick scheme. With Jupiter in the money area of your chart you seem to believe you are ahead of the game financially, but as from today that may not be true for a while. Keep your cash in your pocket.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

While you might honestly believe that nothing is beyond you, with both Pluto and Jupiter now moving retrograde – in your sign – you need to keep a tight rein on your enthusiasms. Self-belief could easily morph into stupidity, so be careful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be occasions over the next few days when people approach you looking for an argument, or even a fight. Keep your wits about you, keep your cool, and keep them at arm’s length if at all possible. Why lower yourself to their level?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t lack for energy at the moment but how about common sense? The planets warn you could easily be taken in by a friend’s enthusiasm for a new plan or project, but is it a realistic proposition? If not, be smart and give it a miss.

