Your daily horoscope: May 14, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t find it hard to come up with new ideas this year but with so many of them flying around in your head what do you do first? Actually it doesn’t much matter what you do first so long as you keep at it once you have started.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Because you are so easily provoked your rivals sometimes say things to deliberately wind you up and that is something you need to watch out for today. No matter how outrageous a colleague’s statements may be you must NOT rise to the bait.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been taking on more and more work in the mistaken belief that you will always feel as energetic as you do now. If you make a conscious effort to slow down a bit today you are less likely to crash and burn later in the week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be inclined to give up on something that is not moving in the direction you want it to go but don’t be hasty. In a matter of hours your actions will start to shift it more to your liking, after which there will be no stopping you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Shut your ears to naysayers and tune out those who would clearly love to see you fail. It is not what other people say that matters but what ideas and insights and inspirations bubble up from the depths of your own mind. That’s where the truth is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend makes it clear they need your assistance you will of course rush to their side, but what if they don’t make it clear? Watch other people’s body language carefully today – it’s not just their words you should be paying attention to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have spent too much money in recent weeks you may now be experiencing some buyer’s remorse, but is that really necessary? It may in fact be a good thing in that it encourages you to find new ways of making extra cash.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are offered something today that sounds too good to be true you must look at the small print very carefully. Almost certainly there is some sort of catch and someone as smart as you really should not be falling for that kind of trick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An irrational fear just won’t leave you alone, which means you have no choice but make the effort to go back to the source of that fear and discover why it bothers you so much. Having discovered its origin it will most likely never bother you again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, you may be aiming too high, but so what? The more others tell you to lower your sights today the more you should raise them and keep raising them until you have reached your true limit – which may be much higher than you believed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stop thinking and start doing. With so much cosmic activity in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus at the moment there is no end to what you can accomplish, so turn off your mind’s internal chatter and let your instincts guide you to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you are close to is being less than honest about what they have been up to and what they are planning to do next. Make it your mission today to find out what is really going on – then decide if you need to do something about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A positive frame of mind is an absolute must. If your head is in the right place then you will be able do just about anything you desire, so junk those irrational fears and start believing you have a special destiny to fulfil – because you do.

