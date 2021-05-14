Your daily horoscope: May 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not allow negatively-minded people to put you off from making changes and taking chances. Your birthday chart indicates that if you are brave you can and you will move up to a higher level both personally and professionally. The world is your playground.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone new could come into your life today and with them will come a world of new possibilities. If you’ve been in a bit of a rut, ideas-wise, of late this person will help take your thinking to a higher and more exciting level.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not true that Taurus is an ultra conservative sign and you will go out of your way to prove it over the next 24 hours. Keep in mind at all times that you are not on this planet just to please other people. Try pleasing yourself today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be on top form mentally today and anyone who takes you on in an argument will surely regret it. Your way with words will make it seem as if you know what you are talking about but there’s no guarantee that will be true!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be and should be a wonderful time for you as you enjoy new adventures and unexpected encounters. You certainly won’t be bored. Come and go as you please over the next 24 hours. No one will complain – they simply wouldn’t dare!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have so many options to choose from at the moment but may end up choosing nothing because you can’t make up your mind! The good news is it doesn’t matter which direction you decide to move – you’ll always end up where you’re meant to go.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you are going to have to make a difficult decision, one that cannot possibly please everyone. Focus on what you think is right and ignore those who hint you may lose their friendship if you choose the “wrong” way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t stop to question what you are doing today because the moment you hesitate you could slow down so quickly that you come to a complete stop. You’ve made your decision about what needs to be done – now go all the way and do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is so much activity in that big brain of yours at the moment that it’s guaranteed you will come up with a brilliant idea. Make sure you are the one to benefit from it. Don’t let your rivals steal your insights, and the profits that go with them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something you feel you have to say then say it and don’t worry in the slightest what the consequences might be. Even if your words hurt a loved one’s feelings it’s important that someone speaks up and tells it like it really is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Spend time with friends today, even if you don’t entirely approve of what they are up to. Are they really going too far or is it you being a bit too negative in your outlook? Almost certainly it’s the latter, so lighten up and have some fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you see and hear today may not be to your liking but if you keep your wits about you and keep an eye on which way the wind is blowing you should be able to profit from it. Find ways to turn bad news into good news.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure you carry a pen and notebook, or have a writing app open on your phone, at all times today because you will need to scribble down ideas as they come to you. One of those ideas could be the making of you, so stay sharp.

