IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the next 12 months is that you define your objectives clearly. That does not mean limiting yourself to a rigid course of action but it does mean keeping a clear picture in your mind of what you expect to achieve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

When intelligent people find themselves in a hole they stop digging, while stupid people dig faster and deeper. Be smart this weekend and stop adding to a problem that cannot, for now, be fixed. Leave it alone for a while. It might sort itself out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend or loved one starts acting strangely this weekend don’t call attention to the fact. Whatever it is that is currently unsettling them the planets indicate it will be over and done with in just a few hours, so don’t make an issue of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

While your ruler Mercury goes through one of its retrograde phases the only thing you can be sure of is that you cannot be sure of anything. But that’s okay. You are someone who thrives on the unexpected – and there will be plenty to thrive on this weekend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s important that you speak up about what’s going on in the world because your opinions are respected by a great many people, so what you say matters. Saying nothing may be the easy option but it’s also a cop-out. Make a noise this weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to worry if something you have been working on hits a wall this weekend and you find you cannot go further with it. Put it on the back-burner for a while and come back to it later on. Trust your subconscious mind to find a solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more people pat you on the back and tell you what a great job you are doing the more suspicious you get. Why? There is no indication that they don’t mean what they say. The fact is you deserve all the praise you’ve been getting. Enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although you may find it hard to take seriously what a friend is up to the fact is it could have serious consequences, for them and for you, so let them know they need to rethink their choices. Don’t suffer because of their stupidity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a danger that you will overreact to something you see or hear this weekend and if you do your reputation as someone who can be relied on to stay calm will take a hit. Keep your thoughts to yourself and let the facts do the talking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not entirely believe it but your life is unfolding according to a cosmic design and there will be several major clues as to what that design is this weekend. The good news is you are already heading in the right direction, so just keep going.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun at odds with your ruler Saturn this weekend makes it feel as if you are battling against the odds but other influences suggest you have the wind at your back, so be brave and press on with your dreams – they WILL come true very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not enough that you are making plans for the next month or even the next year, you should now be making plans much further ahead. Inspire yourself this weekend by imagining who you will be and what you will be doing 10 years from now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If your current project is not working out the way you intended then you need to be ruthless – end it right now and start again from scratch. That might sound extreme but sometimes only an all-or-nothing approach will do and this is one of those times.

