Your daily horoscope: May 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter what your critics and detractors may say to the contrary, you know what it is you should be doing with your life, so get on and do it and don’t let a single doubt cross your mind. Don’t explain and don’t complain, just act – and fast!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to find ways to balance your domestic responsibilities with your career ambitions, especially as the planets suggest that work-related issues are going to take up more of your time. People in positions of power are relying on you – but so are your loved ones.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

People who cannot make up their minds quickly can be incredibly frustrating but the more you try to hurry them along, the more they seem to drag things out. Take the hint and stop trying so hard. Do what you have to do and forget about other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A decision needs to be taken concerning your financial situation and if you take it now you should be able to find ways to improve your cash flow, at least in the short term. In the long term, of course, you need to spend less – a lot less.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A battle of wills is to be expected today but as the planets indicate that neither side can win, you are advised to look for compromise solutions. Others are more likely to give ground if you go first and give a little ground yourself to start with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

So you made an error of some kind. So what? No one is perfect, not even a Leo, so learn what you can from the situation and then put it behind you. No one will think less of you for admitting that you don’t always get it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself arguing with someone over a subject you feel strongly about today you must make sure it does not get out of hand. What starts out as light-hearted banter could quickly degenerate into a rather nasty war of words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your options may be a bit limited at the moment, but that’s okay. A week from now the cosmic picture will change dramatically and suddenly you will be free to go your own way and do your own thing. Until then, relax and accept your current position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will discover something today that appalls you and you must make that fact clear to people who expect you to go along with their plans. This is one of those occasions when following your conscience is more important than being on the winning side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t lack for advice today but is it good advice? According to the planets what you are being told may sound logical but in reality is little more than wishful thinking. So how do you know what to do? You listen to your inner voice, that’s all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are times when it is simply impossible to forgive and forget and this is one of them. If someone has wronged you then make sure they know you are not pleased about it – and make sure they are never in a position where they can do it again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste time and energy trying to work out the whys and wherefores of a situation that clearly makes no sense at all. Just get as far away from it as you can and let those who seem to enjoy sorting out mysteries deal with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be reluctant to voice your disapproval of something today but you must. A part of you knows that what other people are doing isn’t right and if you don’t say something about it you will be to blame as well. Principle comes first – always.

