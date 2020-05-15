Your daily horoscope: May 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to look beyond everyday appearances and find deeper meaning in what is going on in the world. Even when you think you know all the answers, never stop asking questions – then life will always surprise you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too confrontational on the work front today or you may find yourself in a head-to-head with someone who is stronger than you. Sometimes Aries you come on so strong that you turn against you the very people who should be your friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although most things seem to be going well for you now a minor dispute could easily get out of hand and become a major conflict, so think before you act. Whatever the dispute may be about there is a solution if you care to look for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem somewhat sensitive to criticism of late, which is unusual as most of the time you simply ignore what other people say about you. Maybe it’s because you know there is an element of truth in what someone is saying. Listen, learn and change.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to take anyone’s advice but as a friend evidently knows what they are talking about you would be wise to take note. Why learn from your own mistakes when you can learn just as well from someone who has made them already?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to force through the changes that you want to see, and you might even be in a strong enough position to do so, but don’t be hasty. Wait and see how things develop over the next few days. Those changes could make themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others say that something cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong, and today’s sun-Pluto link will certainly help you. You will succeed, of course, but there could be a sting in the tail. What have you failed to notice?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your friends tell you one thing but your family tells you something completely different, who do you listen to? Yourself, of course. Find a quiet place where you can get your thoughts together and let your inner voice speak to you. Then do as it says.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life is too short to waste time trying to avoid every little thing that might go wrong, so ignore those who urge caution and take a risk of some sort. Will it work out for you? Who knows, but it should be a lot of fun finding out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart means you need to think long and hard before agreeing to get involved in a project that will take up a lot of time and energy and, yes, money too. What do your instincts tell you? Act on that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sometimes it is easy to see only the worst in people, but if you make the effort today you should be able to see why a friend or relative has taken a course of action you do not agree with. Once you understand, it will be easier to forgive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Think logically and don’t let your emotions get the better of you. It may seem as if someone in a position of power is making life hard for you simply because they can, but they do have their reasons, so stay calm and refuse to get upset.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you are told today won’t ring true in your ears and you have every right and every reason to reject it. Your refusal to play ball could make you unpopular with some people but that’s a small price to pay for steering clear of disaster.

