Your daily horoscope: May 15 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Mercury joining the sun and Jupiter in your sign on your birthday you have clearly been earmarked by the universe for something big. Don’t waste your time making plans, just let your mind float freely and be ready to act when that something comes by.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart means if you need to lay your hands on some quick cash today there will be an obvious way to do so. You must, however, make sure that nobody else loses out as a result – everyone can be a winner.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mercury joins the sun in your sign today your mind will be both strong and clear and you will know without a shadow of a doubt what needs to be done. Don’t listen to those who say you are biting off more than you can chew. Bite harder!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be rational by nature but you also listen to your inner voice when it speaks to you and it should be speaking to you now. Cut yourself off from all the everyday chatter and let the deepest and most intelligent part of your mind come through.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point trying to change the world but there are a number of important things you can, and indeed should, be changing in your own environment. Is there a way you can help people who have not been as fortunate as you? Then do it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been hiding your talents away long enough. It’s time to move out into the world and remind those who may have forgotten why you are the big beast in the jungle. The planets are perfectly aligned for you to make a dramatic entrance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The recent positive phase in your life is about to get even better as Mercury, your ruler, joins the sun and luck planet Jupiter in the most adventurous area of your chart. This is one of those amazing times when it truly seems as if all things are possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get past the idea that happiness can be bought in a tin for an agreed price. A slight shift in your state of mind today will lead to a massive improvement in your outlook on life in general. Happiness comes mainly from within.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you make an effort to persuade people to see things from your point of view you may be surprised how readily they agree to go along with your thinking. Partnership activities are under such amazingly good stars now that it’s like you are all of one mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The game of life is moving at such a speed now that you may be finding it hard to keep up. Bear in mind today that you don’t have to be the one at the head of the pack each and every time. Let others set the pace occasionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cast off that shy and retiring role you’ve been playing and show the world what a mover and shaker you can be. There won’t be many times in your life when so much cosmic activity comes together in your favour, so make the most of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if your confidence takes a bit of a dive today because with so much activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart it’s natural that you should feel a bit under the weather. You won’t be down for long. You never are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be a thousand and one things you would like to say to friends, loved ones and work colleagues today but you don’t have to utter a single syllable. Your mannerisms and body language will speak louder than mere words ever could.

