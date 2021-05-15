Your daily horoscope: May 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Mars in the communications area of your chart on your birthday you will certainly talk the talk this year – but will you walk the walk as well? Make sure the targets you reach for are not so far away that you risk setting yourself up for failure.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Once you get your teeth into something no force on Earth can keep you from devouring it. The danger now though is that you may be undecided about which of your many goals you should go for. Make a choice and then act quickly!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It won’t take much to set you off this weekend, but the planets warn if you lose your temper now you may regret it later on, so breathe deeply and count slowly to 10. Is it worth getting worked up about this particular issue? Probably not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are times when you have to be blunt, even if it means saying things you know will hurt people’s feelings. At some point this weekend you will be compelled to call it as you see it. Make a joke of it if you can – laughter always helps.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to work hard to stay on top of a situation that is beginning to race away from you. You could, of course, just ignore it and let it play itself out, but if things go badly you will be the one who gets the blame.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get too excitable this weekend. It’s okay to be passionate, of course, but it’s not okay to get carried away and to let your feelings control your life completely. You will get a lot more done if you calm down a little bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do something this weekend that you would usually avoid like the plague. If it’s something that gets your heart beating faster then overall it should be a good thing. You sometimes need to remind yourself what it feels like to be truly alive!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if you don’t have the right qualifications for a job that interests you – go for it anyway and impress people in positions of power with your energy and ideas. If you throw yourself in at the deep end you’ll soon learn how to swim.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be in a forceful mood this weekend, the kind of mood that gets things done. You need to be aware, however, that your abrasive attitude toward those who don’t reach your high standards could turn would-be allies against you. Tone down your act.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means defend your beliefs over the next 48 hours but don’t declare war on people just because they have a different outlook on life. The world is a big enough place for all shades of opinion, so lighten up and enjoy the diversity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be somewhat aggressive this weekend, which is fine so long as you channel that aggression into creative ends. It might help to do something of a physical nature too, such as a sport or an adventure activity. Challenge yourself on every level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s okay to disagree with what others are doing but unless they are actually breaking the law it’s not okay to try to stop them. Would you be happy if they tried to prevent you from doing what you think is right? Let them get on with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s important that you maintain a high profile this weekend. Make sure people in positions of authority know who you are and what you are capable of. Be a pushy Pisces for a change – it may not come naturally to you but it will get you noticed.

