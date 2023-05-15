HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you do for other people over the coming year the more the universe will do for you. A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday means that even the smallest of charitable acts will have far-reaching effects, so do some good in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have not yet made your mark on the world to the extent that you had hoped, don’t despair. The planets indicate there is still plenty of time to get your act together and showcase the talents you were born with. Forget about yesterday and focus on today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase in your sign today you can and you must make a mental effort to stop wasting time and energy on trivial things. There can be no more excuses or delays – it’s time to make your big move.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make it your business to bring a friend or relative up to speed on what has been going on these past few weeks. Most likely they have been deliberately ignoring reality because they feared they would not be able to handle it. Show them it’s not so bad.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you allow yourself to think about the consequences of what you are doing it’s unlikely you will make a good job of it, so close your mind to negative thoughts and outside influences and follow your instincts wherever they want to lead you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to waste time looking for approval so why do you think you have to do so now? Whatever the reason you need to get past it and do what has to be done. You are under no obligation to account for your actions to anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to get emotional but what happens today could bring a tear to your eye. The good news is it’s more likely to be a happy tear than a sad tear. If you get the chance to help others feel happy too you must take it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It would be easy to blame other people for making life difficult for you but if you are honest you will readily admit that it was your own actions that took you down the wrong path. There’s still time to go back and take a better one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry if you find it hard to decide what to do next because the planets indicate you can safely leave everyday decisions to other people. Where you do need to be decisive though is in affairs of the heart. Don’t neglect to say “I love you”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone you live or work with makes a serious blunder today don’t get angry about it. Be positive and recognize that it is an honest mistake and easily corrected if you work together to put things right. You’re still on the same side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make the most of the sun in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus to push ahead with your plans and push past any large obstacles that may be blocking your path. Come the weekend that may not be so easy to do, so make the effort now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you fall into the trap of comparing yourself to other people you will inevitably make yourself unhappy, so ignore what friends and colleagues are doing and follow your own star. You are a unique individual and are destined to do remarkable things.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time to get moving again. It’s time to focus on your number one goal and keep at it until it is done. As Mercury moves in your favour today your mind will move with lightning speed, making it easy to get ahead and stay ahead of your rivals.

