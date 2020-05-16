Your daily horoscope: May 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An avalanche of good things will come your way over the next 12 months, so be ready for them and be ready to pass on as much as you can to other people. The best kind of riches are those you can use to improve less fortunate lives.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If others expect you to flash the cash this weekend they may be disappointed. You know it’s time to make savings and you know you spend far too much on other people as it is. So it’s also time they started dipping into their own pockets more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is the ideal time to take stock of all the things you no longer need in your life and start throwing them out. Have a possessions purge this weekend but watch out you don’t get carried away and throw out something of genuine value.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It won’t be long before the sun moves into your sign and new opportunities beckon, so focus on an issue that has yet to be resolved and get it out of the way right now. You won’t get everything you want though, so meet others halfway.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to help a friend in need but you can’t do that by forcing them to do things they don’t feel right about. Jupiter, planet of excess, could bring out your tendency to go to extremes this weekend, so keep an eye on what you say and do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you play your cards right over the next few days you could find yourself moving up in the world in ways you had not expected. If that happens you must not let your new-found authority go to your head. With more power comes more responsibility.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The universe will open your eyes to new possibilities and before you know it you will be taking a more positive path through life. This is an opportunity to raise your awareness and, in doing so, raise your ambitions and achievements to a new level too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point feeling guilty about something you should have done but didn’t. You cannot go back and change the past but you can do better in the present, so get over your regret and ask yourself how you can help make the future a better place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your way with words could get you into some fun situations this weekend, but it could also get you into trouble. Keep reminding yourself that not everyone possesses your insights into human nature or your biting sense of humour. You wouldn’t be so special if they did.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be making heavy going of a task that is really quite straightforward. Instead of pushing on with it, going round in circles and getting yourself even more confused, go back to the beginning and start again. And try keeping it simple this time.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in your sign is a beneficial influence but it can also tempt you to go over the top and do things that are not very wise. Follow your instincts this weekend but pay attention to how other people react to what you do – it could be enlightening.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets there are some deep feelings that need to be brought to the surface. If you continue to ignore what is going on in your heart you could find that events conspire to force you to take notice. Never be afraid of your own emotions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a good time to explore issues you feel strongly about, but not necessarily a good time to discuss them with other people. Focus on topics of a social, political or religious nature and allow what you discover to open your heart and expand your mind.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com